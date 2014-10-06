Riesling
Cage the Elephant and Alt-J to Headline Night One of 102.1's Big Snow Show
Milwaukee's alternative station FM 102.1 has announced the headliners for the first night of its ninth annual Big Snow Show Holiday concert: Cage the Elephant, Alt-J, Fitz and the Tantrums, Vance Joy and Meg Myers. Some of these acts are no strang.. more
Oct 6, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Avenue Q in Oconomowoc
The adult puppet musical Avenue Q gets its next local staging this week as Theatre on Main presents its production of the popular show October 18th - November 3rd. The musical details the trials and tribulations of muppet-like head-and-torso pupp.. more
Oct 16, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Riesling—the crowd pleaser
I wasn't always a big fan of whites. I'd drink them, sure—and it was nice to have something cold around the house, but I chilled them almost to freezing and basically used them like light beer. Once I started learning, I grew to tolerate th... more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Wine School! (Class #2 – Whites, the basics)
They're practicallyidentical. The color of wine has littleto do with the color maceration ,The Naked Vine more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink