“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more

Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The media concentrate so much attention on extreme right-wing Christians, it’s easy to forget there are any other kind. more

Feb 14, 2017 1:55 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Thrice-married and adulterous Donald Trump, not known for turning the other cheek, was not an intuitive choice for the religious right, which has spent the past several decades attacking the personal morality of political candidates and cla... more

Feb 7, 2017 5:24 PM Democracy in Crisis 6 Comments

Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Expresso 8 Comments

“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more

Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Expresso 4 Comments

No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more

Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Taking Liberties 26 Comments

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more

Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Expresso 29 Comments

It’s sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R... more

Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Expresso 3 Comments

With his latest Supreme Court pick, we have to ask: Can Wisconsin survive Scott Walker’s version of justice? more

Jul 26, 2016 3:13 PM News Features 5 Comments

The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more

Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more

Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM News Features 10 Comments

OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more

Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

You would think the wildest dream of a nakedly ambitious politician such as Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan would be to have his fellow Republicans begging him to take one of the nation’s most powerful political positions. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:36 PM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

Renaissance Theatreworks concludes its season with a comedy by the author of Amadeus and Equus . Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage centers around a tour guide at a sixteenth century historical site. She theatrically embellishes the stories of the.. more

Mar 30, 2015 2:25 PM Theater

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s recent statements on the campaign trail show that he is becoming as dangerous as former Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who destroyed lives by smearing them for their political beliefs. Walker recently compared peaceful ... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:29 AM Expresso 41 Comments

The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Expresso 37 Comments

What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more

Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 28 Comments

The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more

Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Expresso 8 Comments

