Right Wing
State Supreme Court Protects David Clarke from Public Scrutiny
“If Clarke’s deputies pull over a mother for a broken tail light and detain her for Immigration, the public has no right to know. Her children have no right to know." more
Feb 28, 2017 4:08 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
The Dark Side of Religion
The media concentrate so much attention on extreme right-wing Christians, it’s easy to forget there are any other kind. more
Feb 14, 2017 1:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Church and Trump
Thrice-married and adulterous Donald Trump, not known for turning the other cheek, was not an intuitive choice for the religious right, which has spent the past several decades attacking the personal morality of political candidates and cla... more
Feb 7, 2017 5:24 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 6 Comments
Sheriff David Clarke’s Getting What He Wants—Attention
Although we hate to give Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke the attention he craves and do our best to tune out his immature behavior, newly elected state Rep. David Crowley (D-Milwaukee) isn’t going to put up with Clarke’s nonsense. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:17 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
Supreme Court Protects Schimel, Shuts Out Public
“Today, the majority opinion significantly dims the lights on transparency in government and shuts off some lights by concluding that the Department of Justice may withhold both of the videos in their entirety,” Justice Shirley Abrahamso... more
Jan 3, 2017 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 4 Comments
The Worst Sheriff in America
No one is a more fitting successor to Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio than Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to fill the opening for the worst sheriff in America. more
Nov 29, 2016 1:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 26 Comments
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM Louis Fortis News Features 15 Comments
Charlie Sykes 2.0
Shocking but true: Right-wing talk show host Charlie Sykes is my friend. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Is Charlie Sykes Finally Realizing He’s Part of the Problem?
Charlie, we’re glad that you’re doing a little soul searching and we certainly don’t condone the hateful attacks you receive from Trump supporters. more
Aug 23, 2016 3:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 29 Comments
Brad Schimel’s Political Department of Justice
It’s sad—and distressing—to witness how state Attorney General Brad Schimel has politicized the Department of Justice. Instead of providing unbiased, professional representation for the state, Schimel has transformed the department into a R... more
Aug 9, 2016 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Walker’s Right-Wing Judicial Pick
With his latest Supreme Court pick, we have to ask: Can Wisconsin survive Scott Walker’s version of justice? more
Jul 26, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Wisconsin’s Six-Year U.S. Senate Vacancy
The fact that so many Wisconsin voters know so little about Sen. Ron Johnson is surprising in a state so polarized by recalls and the divisive, extreme policies of Gov. Scott Walker that voter participation and intensity are among the highe... more
Jun 7, 2016 2:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Where Are the Republicans on Abortion?
So if abortion were total outlawed as some Republican presidential candidates want—with no exceptions for victims of rape, including incest, and the life of the woman—how would that play out? more
Apr 5, 2016 3:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 10 Comments
Why Scott Walker is Shrugging Off Rebecca Bradley’s Bigotry
OneWisconsin Now has done us all a huge service by digging up the college writingsof Rebecca Bradley, temporarily on the state Supreme Court and seeking a full 10-yearterm. Yesterday,OWN revealed that Bradley, then known as Rebecca Grassl, h.. more
Mar 8, 2016 8:03 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Paul Ryan Myth
You would think the wildest dream of a nakedly ambitious politician such as Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan would be to have his fellow Republicans begging him to take one of the nation’s most powerful political positions. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
Fun Marketing: The 'Lettice and Lovage' Personality Quiz
Renaissance Theatreworks concludes its season with a comedy by the author of Amadeus and Equus . Peter Shaffer’s Lettice and Lovage centers around a tour guide at a sixteenth century historical site. She theatrically embellishes the stories of the.. more
Mar 30, 2015 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Scott Walker as Sen. Joe McCarthy
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s recent statements on the campaign trail show that he is becoming as dangerous as former Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who destroyed lives by smearing them for their political beliefs. Walker recently compared peaceful ... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:29 AM Joel McNally Expresso 41 Comments
The Right-Wing Money Behind the Right-to-Work Battle
The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 37 Comments
What I Like About Scott Walker
What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more
Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Joel McNally Expresso 28 Comments
Don’t Let Scott Walker Distract You From His Economic Record
The Republicans have cooked up another phony controversy about Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mary Burke, but don’t believe the hype about it. Supporters more
Sep 24, 2014 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments