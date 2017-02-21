RSS

Right To Work

fightfor15.jpg.jpe

So many appalling actions aIt’s hard to imagine a worse nominee for secretary of Labor, but moments after Donald Trump realized Andrew Puzder couldn’t be confirmed his administration began floating the name of an even more absurd one: Scott... more

Feb 21, 2017 5:04 PM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

takingliberties.jpg.jpe

To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut, modern Republican conservatives believe in doing whatever the people who have all our money, drunk or sober, sane or insane, want them to do today. more

Jan 5, 2016 10:22 PM Taking Liberties 22 Comments

taking liberties- walker- ray cross flickr cc.jpg.jpe

Ray Cross, Flickr CC

The irony of Gov. Scott Walker’s escalating war on his home state media is it’s the softest, friendliest, least critical press he’s likely to face from now on outside of those blithering fools at Fox. more

Jul 28, 2015 9:39 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

It’s absolutely amazing how Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans can pretend Gogebic Taconite’s sudden announcement it was abandoning plans for a humongous open-pit iron mine is no big deal. That’s the $1.5 billion project that threatened to h... more

Mar 10, 2015 10:52 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

madison-capitol.jpg.jpe

As predicted, no hearts or minds were changed during themarathon debate over the right-to-work bill, which Gov. Scott Walker promisedto sign on Monday. It passed along party lines.There’s no economic justification for this bill, since theonly.. more

Mar 6, 2015 4:10 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

news_righttowork.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Expresso 37 Comments

issue_wisconsinisopenforbankruptcy.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Madison-based bankruptcy attorney James C. Murray testified in support of a pending right-to-work bill in the Wisconsin Legislature, saying that the states with right to work have lower incomes and high rates of personal bankruptcy. more

Mar 3, 2015 11:18 PM Expresso 20 Comments

takingliberties_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

As Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker runs for the Republican presidential nomination, the national media are beginning to see that his low-key, nice guy demeanor masks a nasty streak. In the past week, Walker has flip-flopped and decided to suppo... more

Feb 24, 2015 10:00 PM Taking Liberties 134 Comments

issues_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Expresso 11 Comments

dailydose_righttowork_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Daily Dose 7 Comments

wisconsin-walker-pledge.jpg.jpe

So we find out today that the Republicans are going tofast-track right-to-work legislation to lower wages in Wisconsin.The interesting thing is that ScottWalker says he’ll sign it.Which is not what he’s said previously. He’s pretended tobe .. more

Feb 20, 2015 7:10 PM Daily Dose 40 Comments

economic-growth.jpg.jpe

Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more

Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Expresso 15 Comments

Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more

Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Taking Liberties 56 Comments

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more

Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Taking Liberties

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more

Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Taking Liberties

blogimage18695.jpe

Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

blogimage8248.jpe

<p>A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of hanging out with environmental reporters from Milwaukee, Michigan, Iowa, Vermont and Montana. <br /><br />Talk, naturally, turned to Scott Walker.<br /><br />I said the same thing I always do when I try to .. more

May 11, 2012 5:42 PM Daily Dose

blogimage11338.jpe

Alas, poor Bertram (Matt Schwader). Sent to make his way in the court of France’s king (Jonathan Smoots) by his widowed mother, the Countess of Rossillion (Tracy Michelle Arnold), young Bertram thinks this is his way to escape the clutches ... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage11281.jpe

While many of the stand-up comedians who rose to fame during the ’80s have faded into obscurity, Denis Leary has proved himself remarkably versatile. He parlayed his acerbic observational comedy into MTV stardom in the ’90s, then enjoyed a ... more

Jun 17, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage11274.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, don’t have much to offer you’s this week in way of an essay, sorry to say. I’m pressed for time and I got to take off in just a minute and head up over more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES