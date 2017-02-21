Right To Work
Dodging Two Outrageous Threats to Workers
So many appalling actions aIt’s hard to imagine a worse nominee for secretary of Labor, but moments after Donald Trump realized Andrew Puzder couldn’t be confirmed his administration began floating the name of an even more absurd one: Scott... more
Feb 21, 2017 5:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
The Twisted New Republican Conservatism
To paraphrase Kurt Vonnegut, modern Republican conservatives believe in doing whatever the people who have all our money, drunk or sober, sane or insane, want them to do today. more
Jan 5, 2016 10:22 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 22 Comments
Scott Walker and the Media
The irony of Gov. Scott Walker’s escalating war on his home state media is it’s the softest, friendliest, least critical press he’s likely to face from now on outside of those blithering fools at Fox. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:39 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Scott Walker’s Disappearing Mine
It’s absolutely amazing how Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans can pretend Gogebic Taconite’s sudden announcement it was abandoning plans for a humongous open-pit iron mine is no big deal. That’s the $1.5 billion project that threatened to h... more
Mar 10, 2015 10:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 41 Comments
GOP Legislators Pass Latest Walker-for-President Law
As predicted, no hearts or minds were changed during themarathon debate over the right-to-work bill, which Gov. Scott Walker promisedto sign on Monday. It passed along party lines.There’s no economic justification for this bill, since theonly.. more
Mar 6, 2015 4:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Right-Wing Money Behind the Right-to-Work Battle
The Republican-run Legislature is poised to pass and Gov. Scott Walker has promised to sign a fast-tracked bill that would turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state. The bill, which doesn’t have a legislative author attached to it, comes fr... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:23 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 37 Comments
Wisconsin Is Open for Bankruptcy
Madison-based bankruptcy attorney James C. Murray testified in support of a pending right-to-work bill in the Wisconsin Legislature, saying that the states with right to work have lower incomes and high rates of personal bankruptcy. more
Mar 3, 2015 11:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 20 Comments
The Indecent Exposure of Scott Walker
As Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker runs for the Republican presidential nomination, the national media are beginning to see that his low-key, nice guy demeanor masks a nasty streak. In the past week, Walker has flip-flopped and decided to suppo... more
Feb 24, 2015 10:00 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 134 Comments
Do Businesses Want a Right-to-Work Law?
Lori Compas of the Wisconsin Business Alliance contacts local chambers of commerce in Republican districts to see if any want a right-to-work law, being pushed in the state Legislature by Republicans and the WMC. Compas could not find one l... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
The Right-to-Work Charade Begins
Wisconsin Eye has all of the gorydetails on Senate Bill 44, the right to work proposal crafted by ALEC. ASenate committee will hear testimony until 7 p.m., no matter how many peoplewant to speak into the evening. Howmuch do you want to bet.. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 7 Comments
Scott Walker Drops the Right-to-Work Bomb
So we find out today that the Republicans are going tofast-track right-to-work legislation to lower wages in Wisconsin.The interesting thing is that ScottWalker says he’ll sign it.Which is not what he’s said previously. He’s pretended tobe .. more
Feb 20, 2015 7:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 40 Comments
A Tale of Two States
Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Republican Serial Killers on the Loose
Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans are trying to turn Wisconsin into a right-to-work state even though they didn’t campaign on this issue in the 2014 election. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:56 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 56 Comments
Walker Is Responsible for the State's Economic Disaster
We’ve known for a long time Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s re-election may very well be determined by how successfully he can explain away the complete disaster he has made of more
Dec 23, 2013 9:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The New, Improved Governor
So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more
Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: When Is Enough, Enough?
Last week, a snippet of the documentary As Goes Janesville was released that showed the newly elected Gov. Scott Walker chatting with billionaire Diane Hendricks, owner of ABC Supply in Beloit. Hendricks eagerly asked Walker... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Divided but Unconquered
<p>A few weeks ago I had the pleasure of hanging out with environmental reporters from Milwaukee, Michigan, Iowa, Vermont and Montana. <br /><br />Talk, naturally, turned to Scott Walker.<br /><br />I said the same thing I always do when I try to .. more
May 11, 2012 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
