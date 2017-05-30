RSS

The red-hot Brewers third baseman explains his career-long love of Rihanna. more

May 30, 2017 3:29 PM Music Feature

filmclips_home.jpg.jpe

In animated flick Home, Oh (voiced by Jim Parsons) and the rest of his Boov species use Earth as a hideout from their archenemies the Gorg. Also features Rihanna, Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:50 PM Film Clips

I'venever held artists to a particularly high moral standard. I was never botheredby Woody Allenmarrying his step-daughter; I certainly didn't care when Kanye Westupstaged Taylor Swift at an MTV award show; and I'm almost disturbingly good at.. more

Feb 4, 2011 8:01 PM On Music

Nov 16, 2010 7:52 PM On Music

Mequon’s Willy Porter conjures Bob Dylan on the title track to his forthcoming recession-inspired album, How to Rob a Bank, a portrait of America’s current credit crunch. In the spirit of the times, though, his scheme is more Bernie Mad,Tod... more

May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Since its inception, but in particular over the course of this year, the Miltown Beatdown has grown from a low-key weekly hangout into a destination event for Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene, so it’s fitting that the annual producer battle ends i... more

Apr 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

I still vividly remember the time a decade ago when some friends accidentally pulled up a grotesque photo of the Chris Farley's corpse when doing an innocuous web search for the comedian. It was the day I realized that the Internet is fundamentall.. more

Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

First Wrigley gum dropped Chris Brown's promotional campaign yesterday, now the Milk Campaign has pulled Brown's "Got Milk" ads. But more troubling for the R&B singer: Radio stations have stopped playing his music, too. I called Kiss FM .. more

Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Though the guy makes great summertime singles, Chris Brown has always seemed a fairly unlikable guy—kind of like a moody, faux-thuggish Nelly, without the wholesome core. Something about his omni-furrowed brow invites comparisons to the worst of .. more

Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Whenwe reviewed Yaffa (106 W. Wells St.) in January, the Mediterraneanrestaurant was only open for dinner. Now that summer has arrived,weekday lunches have returned. Yaffa’s outdoor deck, located directlyon the RiverWalk, provides a pleasant lunc... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

  Thoughthe show remains highly popular, it’s been more than a decade since th Damn Yankees. ,Theater more

Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

At 75, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last three years alone, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae albu,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 10 Comments

Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also one of Polish Fest’s selling points. Without battling incessant cr,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

