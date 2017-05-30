Rihanna
Travis Shaw on Rihanna and the Art of the Perfect At-Bat Song
The red-hot Brewers third baseman explains his career-long love of Rihanna. more
May 30, 2017 3:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Home
In animated flick Home, Oh (voiced by Jim Parsons) and the rest of his Boov species use Earth as a hideout from their archenemies the Gorg. Also features Rihanna, Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. more
Mar 25, 2015 2:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
How I Learned to Stop Hating Chris Brown
I'venever held artists to a particularly high moral standard. I was never botheredby Woody Allenmarrying his step-daughter; I certainly didn't care when Kanye Westupstaged Taylor Swift at an MTV award show; and I'm almost disturbingly good at.. more
Feb 4, 2011 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Rihanna, Kid Rock, Norah Jones
Nov 16, 2010 7:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Willy Porter
Mequon’s Willy Porter conjures Bob Dylan on the title track to his forthcoming recession-inspired album, How to Rob a Bank, a portrait of America’s current credit crunch. In the spirit of the times, though, his scheme is more Bernie Mad,Tod... more
May 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Miltown Beatdown Hip Hop Olympics
Since its inception, but in particular over the course of this year, the Miltown Beatdown has grown from a low-key weekly hangout into a destination event for Milwaukee’s hip-hop scene, so it’s fitting that the annual producer battle ends i... more
Apr 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
New songs from Ghostface, Method Man and Redman
A great day for new song leaks. First Method Man and Redman drop a long overdue new song, and it sounds like it was preserved in amber from 2000 (in a good way), and then Ghostface of all people emerges with a song that addresses the Rihanna/Chris.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
TMZ Spreads Sad Rihanna Photos
I still vividly remember the time a decade ago when some friends accidentally pulled up a grotesque photo of the Chris Farley's corpse when doing an innocuous web search for the comedian. It was the day I realized that the Internet is fundamentall.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
103.7 Kiss FM Drops Chris Brown
First Wrigley gum dropped Chris Brown's promotional campaign yesterday, now the Milk Campaign has pulled Brown's "Got Milk" ads. But more troubling for the R&B singer: Radio stations have stopped playing his music, too. I called Kiss FM .. more
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Chris Brown/Rihanna Drama Upstages Grammy Awards
Though the guy makes great summertime singles, Chris Brown has always seemed a fairly unlikable guy—kind of like a moody, faux-thuggish Nelly, without the wholesome core. Something about his omni-furrowed brow invites comparisons to the worst of .. more
Feb 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders (Yaffa)
Whenwe reviewed Yaffa (106 W. Wells St.) in January, the Mediterraneanrestaurant was only open for dinner. Now that summer has arrived,weekday lunches have returned. Yaffa’s outdoor deck, located directlyon the RiverWalk, provides a pleasant lunc... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Dealing with the Devil
Thoughthe show remains highly popular, it’s been more than a decade since th Damn Yankees. ,Theater more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Willie Nelson
At 75, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last three years alone, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae albu,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 10 Comments
Polish Fest
Being the least attended of Milwaukee’s ethnic festivals at the Summerfest grounds may be a dubious honor, but it’s also one of Polish Fest’s selling points. Without battling incessant cr,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee