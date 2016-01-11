Rio Turbo
GGOOLLDD w/ Canopies and Rio Turbo @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD proved they have the substance to back up their glitz with a highly hyped sold-out show Saturday night. more
Jan 11, 2016 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rio Turbo: Rio Turbo (Gloss Records)
Rio Turbo knows hedonism and cheese can make for an irresistible intoxicant. The Milwaukee singer-rapper is on his third round of aural intoxicants, but many of his usually too-brief songs on this eponymous release speak to the effects of i... more
Jul 7, 2015 8:44 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Melt-Banana w/ Zebras and Rio Turbo @ Cactus Club
Japanese noise duo Melt-Banana played the Cactus Club, supported by two Milwaukee acts who provided spectacles of their own. more
May 13, 2015 10:30 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Rio Turbo Returns to Party Hard
“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Gloss Records Grows From a Whim
Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more
Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Stream Platinum Boys' Hangover-Free Debut, "Future Hits"
Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more
Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
NO/NO Look Beyond The Delphines
They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more
Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Big Freedia w/ Rio Turbo @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Shepherd Express's concert review of Big Freedia with Rio Turbo at Turner Hall Ballroom on October 12, 2014. more
Oct 13, 2014 11:10 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Juiceboxxx w/ Rio Turbo @ Hotel Foster
With any show there are so many more factors at play than just the quality of the acts involved. There’s the venue, the sound guy, the crowd, the available alcohol and about a million other variab,Concert Reviews more
Aug 9, 2013 11:11 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rio Turbo w/ Alex Body and Goldendust @ Quarter’s Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
It’s become an integral, familiar part of the culture, of course, but when you step back, it’s still amazing to consider the ways that advancements in technology have transformed music in the l,Concert Reviews more
May 13, 2013 9:46 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Technicolor Teeth w/ Energy Gown and Carbonleak @ Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace
The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more
Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rio Turbo Brings the Party
As we settle in at a remote table in a nearly deserted Riverwest watering hole, Rio Turbo asks me if I’d like to take a shot with him before the interview gets underway. I politely refuse, explaining that I have to drive, but... more
Oct 30, 2012 1:11 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Lakefront Festival of Arts
One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more
Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee