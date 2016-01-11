RSS

Rio Turbo

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

Milwaukee’s GGOOLLDD proved they have the substance to back up their glitz with a highly hyped sold-out show Saturday night. more

Jan 11, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Rio Turbo knows hedonism and cheese can make for an irresistible intoxicant. The Milwaukee singer-rapper is on his third round of aural intoxicants, but many of his usually too-brief songs on this eponymous release speak to the effects of i... more

Jul 7, 2015 8:44 PM Album Reviews

Photo courtesy Howlin' Wuelf Media

Japanese noise duo Melt-Banana played the Cactus Club, supported by two Milwaukee acts who provided spectacles of their own. more

May 13, 2015 10:30 AM Concert Reviews

“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Courtesy of Gloss Records

Though it started as an afterthought, Milwaukee’s Gloss Records has grown into a label with real vision. more

Mar 3, 2015 7:29 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Matt Plain

Members of Platinum Boys have done time in such off-kilter Milwaukee outfits as The Fatty Acids, Rio Turbo and Catacombz, which gives you a sense of the spirit with which they approach their music, if not quite an accurate picture of the music its.. more

Feb 25, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

They’ve dialed down the guitars, but 3/4s of The Delphines have carried on as NO/NO. more

Dec 9, 2014 7:38 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Shepherd Express's concert review of Big Freedia with Rio Turbo at Turner Hall Ballroom on October 12, 2014. more

Oct 13, 2014 11:10 AM Concert Reviews

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

With any show there are so many more factors at play than just the quality of the acts involved. There’s the venue, the sound guy, the crowd, the available alcohol and about a million other variab,Concert Reviews more

Aug 9, 2013 11:11 AM Concert Reviews

It’s become an integral, familiar part of the culture, of course, but when you step back, it’s still amazing to consider the ways that advancements in technology have transformed music in the l,Concert Reviews more

May 13, 2013 9:46 AM Concert Reviews

The health of the Milwaukee music scene is, of course, a highly subjective matter. There are those who feel that, as long as they’ve got something to do on a Saturday night, everything must be going just fine, and then there more

Mar 11, 2013 4:42 PM Concert Reviews

As we settle in at a remote table in a nearly deserted Riverwest watering hole, Rio Turbo asks me if I’d like to take a shot with him before the interview gets underway. I politely refuse, explaining that I have to drive, but... more

Oct 30, 2012 1:11 PM Local Music

One of the nation’s premier juried art festivals, Milwaukee’s Lakefront Festival of Arts has been going strong for four decades, drawing thousands of people each year. This year the tented, outdoor festival has expanded to include additiona... more

Jun 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

