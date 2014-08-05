Rio West Cantina
Milwaukee Beer Bistro Serves Diners by the Pint
At Milwaukee Beer Bistro the beer doesn’t just come in a pint glass, it comes on your plate. This relatively new restaurant in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood specializes in beer-infused cooking. Each dish is paired with a beer that will... more
Aug 5, 2014 9:52 PM Ciera Mckissick Dining Preview
Riverwest's Milwaukee Beer Bistro Puts the Spotlight on Beer
Thelegendary “99 Bottles of Beers on the Wall” is slowly being put together atnewly opened restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Ave.Afterconverting Rio West Cantina into Milwaukee Beer Bistro, owner Russ Davis wantedto offer l.. more
Apr 25, 2014 6:20 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Live Musical Scooby Doo? . . . Really?
It should be pointed out once more in case I hadn't already done so that there is a lot going on in Milwaukee at the end of April. Theatres are closing out their season and there really is quite a lot opening. One of the shows I will NOT be makin.. more
Apr 20, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Riverwest Fest Returns for a Busy Third Year
Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more
Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Twisted Fisherman Designed for Fun
The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Kill the Rich! Kill the Poor!
The latest company to wear the temporary title of “Milwaukee’s last theater group,” BITE Theatre introduces itself this week by premiering a programs of shorts written by playwright Robert Lawrence. The program—titled more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Barack: The Biography
Barack Obama has become the John F. Kennedy of our time. After two terms under Bush and the muddle of the Clinton years, Obama radiates youthful, sunny optimism and intelligence coupled with candor. He speaks in the language of hope and embodies.. more
Jul 14, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Letters from the editor: Playboy responds
A quickfollow-up to a post from last week. Jason Whitlock’s was upset about Playboy’sdecision to give his cover story about the American penal system the offensiveand offensively-irrelevant “The Black KKK: Hip Hop is killing Black America, and.. more
May 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New to Riverwest
The Riverwestneighborhood continues to show signs of revitalization. The mostnoticeable The Land Remembers. ,Dining Out more
Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Family Friendly
The manresponsible for giving Milwaukee the popular Riverwalk Boat Tours,Mondo Brothers, Located at 2730N. Humboldt Blvd. (414) 562-5540. Kitchen is open Monday throughSaturday ,Eat/Drink more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments