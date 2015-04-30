RSS

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we parse Summerfest's recent claims that it has taken steps to avoid the kind of crowd-crush situation it saw last year on the night of the gr.. more

Jun 26, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we discuss Saturday's potentially dangerous situation at Summerfest, when huge crowds rushed thro.. more

Jul 5, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

Photo courtesy Twitter user @Brookie44

Consider this another reason Summerfest no longer releases daily attendance numbers. At some point last night, crowds became so congested outside of the festival's entrance that organizers had to open the gates and let people in for free.That's th.. more

Jun 30, 2013 10:00 PM On Music

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Still shocked by Andrew Bogut’s season-ending arm injury, the Milwaukee Bucks soldier on tonight, continuing their drive toward the playoffs with a game against the New Jersey Nets. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s Masonry eschews some of the humorless and long-winded tendencies of other instrumental metal bands, brightening their sludgy, Black Sabbath-styled riffs with the playful, plucky tones of math-rockers like Faraquet. The group’s 2... more

Jan 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Now in its seventh year, the Stellar Spark party at The Rave has assembled one of its biggest lineups yet, with more than 60 DJs. World-famous Italian electro-house DJ Benny Benassi headlines the night, supported by whirlwind turntablist DJ... more

Dec 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A vivid and often uncomfortable account of the racial unrest of the time,Revolution %uF Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

