Rip
Remembering Phylis Ravel
Phylis Ravel’s death from cancer on Nov. 6 at Mequon’s Horizon Hospice marks an irreplaceable loss. Almost single-handedly she created the Marquette University Theatre Department, gathering the current faculty more
Nov 12, 2012 2:37 PM John Schneider Theater
Mark Shurilla R.I.P
There wasn't a name for what Mark Shurilla was doing when he started a Milwaukee band called the Electric Assholes in the mid-1970s. A couple of years later when punk rock came to town, Shurilla found a context for his inventive spoofing... more
May 15, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music 5 Comments
How Nate Dogg Changed Hip-Hop
No singer better exemplified the intersection of rap and R&B in the '90s than Nate Dogg, the Long Beach hook singer who died yesterday at age 41 after years of failing health. R&B singers had been adopting hip-hop attitudes for years before Nate .. more
Mar 16, 2011 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Speed Racer
I've gotten several questions recently about premature ejaculation. I commend both the cou The New Male Sexuality ,SEXPress more
May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress