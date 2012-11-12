RSS

Rip

Phylis Ravel’s death from cancer on Nov. 6 at Mequon’s Horizon Hospice marks an irreplaceable loss. Almost single-handedly she created the Marquette University Theatre Department, gathering the current faculty more

Nov 12, 2012 2:37 PM Theater

blogimage18681.jpe

There wasn't a name for what Mark Shurilla was doing when he started a Milwaukee band called the Electric Assholes in the mid-1970s. A couple of years later when punk rock came to town, Shurilla found a context for his inventive spoofing... more

May 15, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 5 Comments

blogimage6631.jpe

No singer better exemplified the intersection of rap and R&B in the '90s than Nate Dogg, the Long Beach hook singer who died yesterday at age 41 after years of failing health. R&B singers had been adopting hip-hop attitudes for years before Nate .. more

Mar 16, 2011 4:39 PM On Music

I've gotten several questions recently about premature ejaculation. I commend both the cou The New Male Sexuality ,SEXPress more

May 21, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

SOCIAL UPDATES