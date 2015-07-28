Rise Against
This Week in Milwaukee: July 30 - Aug. 6
The Urban Island Beach Party, Center Street Daze and the Bronzeville Cultural & Arts Festival will keep Milwaukee outside Saturday. more
Jul 28, 2015 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Sing Out with Milwaukee Children’s Choir
Milwaukee Children’s Choir (MCC), a nonprofit choral organization touching the lives of nearly 700 children with in-school and afterschool programming, will celebrate 20 years of music making with a concert. Featured will be all of its perf... more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
Skillet
Skillet's career move from plaintive guitar-based pop to synthetic industrial rock has allowed them a slow, steady entry into the mainstream as well as the platinum-level sales other acts relegated to the contemporary Christian more
Jun 20, 2013 1:36 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Rise Against
Since 1999, Chicago-based Rise Against has been cranking out polished punk anthems of consistent quality. The band's most recent release, 2011's Endgame , finds the band moving in a more rock-oriented direction... more
Jul 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Remembering Glenn Ford
With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more
Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
June 25 - July 1
KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee