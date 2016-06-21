RSS

If you’re looking for a café with integrity where the food is good, the price reasonable and the atmosphere simple, relaxed and relaxing, the Beerline Café is entirely worth the hunt. This all-,Dining Out more

Jun 21, 2016 4:01 PM Dining Out

The Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park location partners with other Milwaukee-based organizations, businesses and experts to present the first annual Ferment!Milwaukee, a free event celebrating the ancient art of fermentation; Saturday, ... more

Sep 29, 2015 8:36 PM Eat/Drink

If you’re craving creamy ice cream and flavorful sorbet, Purple Door Ice Cream’s new retail location is unquestionably one of the most delightful ice cream shops to visit in town. Launched in 2011 by Lauren and Steve more

Aug 19, 2014 3:32 AM Dining Preview

In 2013, Pat Gleason and his wife Jeanette opened Bus Stop Coffee Shop (4424 W. Lisbon Ave.), a homey café in a historic building offering fresh bakery made daily in house, delicious Stone Creek Coffee and Rishi Tea, and some of the best ho... more

May 14, 2014 1:51 AM Dining Preview

Tucked into a bay down the hall and around the corner from the cavernous lobby of the 411 Building, Coffee with a Conscience (411 E. Wisconsin Ave.) is an attractive, efficiently arranged nook selling beverages and bakery. Committed to fair... more

Feb 16, 2014 11:16 PM Dining Preview

If you’re struggling to keep up with the hustle and bustle of year-end activities, perhaps it’s the perfect time to take a step back from modern life and slow things down with a full afternoon tea at the elegant Pfister more

Dec 23, 2013 9:40 PM Dining Preview

Arizona native and Pewaukee transplant Rebecca Scarberry started Becky’s Blissful Bakery in 2007 as little more than a hobby, a way for a stay-at-home mom to pass away the long winter days she wasn’t used to... more

Sep 21, 2012 1:37 PM Dining Preview

Each season arrives with its own specialty brews, from the light, crisp pilsners of summer to the heavy, robust stouts and double bocks of winter. Many of these seasonal offerings fall into familiar patterns—every beer drinker can expect th... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

A Carte Blanche Studios show always ends up being something of a surprise in some manner. Quite often the surprise is a pleasant one. With its latest offering, there are far more unknowns than knowns as Carte Blanche presents its “First Annual” .. more

Jul 21, 2011 9:09 PM Theater

Enduringthe summer heat can take on many forms, but few are as refreshing,convenient and Camellia sinensis ,Eat/Drink more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

To many, making a cup oftea means microwaving a mug of water, throwing in a tea bag and lettingit steep a minute or two before drinking it. Joshua Kaiser realizedwhile traveling through Southeast Asia,Eat/Drink more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

For more information, please call or e-mail Lynn Miller 414.226.7852,Symphony Style more

Sep 23, 2008 12:00 AM Classical Music

Most of the rest of this season’s local live Christmas shows are opening this weekend. (John McGivern’s annual show at the OffBroadway Theatre doesn’t open until mid-month, just about every other local show opens this weekend.) And having reached .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

