RSS

Rita Hayworth

 Orson Welles enjoyed his pipe and according to anew graphic novel, he was also fond of Cuban cigars, especially one brand. In The Cigar that Fell in Love with a Pipe bywriters-illustrators David Camus and Nick Abadzis, Welle.. more

Apr 13, 2014 12:32 PM I Hate Hollywood

It was meant as the non-arena show: Earlier this year, Morrissey chose to play the intimate, 1,800-seat auditorium of Hollywood High School after selling out the Staples Center the night before. Most of 25 Live was shot at the smaller venue... more

Oct 28, 2013 6:01 PM Home Movies

blogimage10186.jpe

Concert programming can be mysterious business. On paper last weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert appeared to be a hodgepodge mix of American music. In practice it turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster with satisfying, accu... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES