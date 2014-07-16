Rita Rudner
Picnics and Potlucks and Bears! Oh, My!
One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone more
Jul 16, 2014 1:55 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Stream a New Track From The Sleepwalkers Ahead of April's Album Release
Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Los.. more
Feb 6, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rita Rudner
Soft-spoken, ladylike and with a whimsical, slightly absurdist view on marital relationships, comedian Rita Rudner made a name for herself with appearances on television shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee