RSS

Rita Rudner

ruthie2.jpg.jpe

One of the things I love about Milwaukee is that we know how to throw a helluva party…and we throw a lot of them, too! After all, PrideFest may have come and gone more

Jul 16, 2014 1:55 PM Hear Me Out

the sleepwalkers.jpg.jpg.jpe

Looks like it'll be an eventful year for Milwaukee by way of Green Bay power-poppers The Sleepwalkers, who have a truncated new name (they used to be Ian Olvera and the Sleepwalkers) and a new album on the horizon. The group's sophomore record Los.. more

Feb 6, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage9949.jpe

Soft-spoken, ladylike and with a whimsical, slightly absurdist view on marital relationships, comedian Rita Rudner made a name for herself with appearances on television shows like “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and more

Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES