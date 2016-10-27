Rivalry
Head to These Bars for Halloween
TheBrick Pub and Grill DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more
Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Brew City Booze
Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more
Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?
With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Holiday Wizardry in Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’
Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more
Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Squares
The Squares were theprototype of the better-known Wooldridge Brothers, one of the mainsta A CD listening party has been scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Ardor P ,CD Reviews more
Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 5 Comments