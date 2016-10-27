RSS

Rivalry

halloween.jpg.jpe

TheBrick Pub and Grill  DJ Jeremy hosts starting at 9:30pm after the Badgers game. more

Oct 27, 2016 3:24 PM Brew City Booze

halloween.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski shares some of the best spots to enjoy costume contests, drink specials, dance parties and more this Halloween in Milwaukee. more

Oct 27, 2016 10:29 AM Brew City Booze

diningout_bumsteadprovisions_a.jpg.jpe

With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Dining Out

blogimage13258.jpe

Michael Pink’s imagining of The Nutcracker was lovingly presented by the Milwaukee Ballet and its Orchestra under Pasquale Laurino on opening night. The dancers will trade major roles during the run, which ends Dec. 26, appearing in differe... more

Dec 14, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage609.jpe

The Squares were theprototype of the better-known Wooldridge Brothers, one of the mainsta A CD listening party has been scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Ardor P ,CD Reviews more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 5 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES