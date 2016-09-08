River West
Co-Op Fest 2016 Coming to Riverwest
The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more
Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Vessel Workshop: Born and Raised in Riverwest
Bicycles have been used for delivery purposes dating as farback as the 1860s. Even after the invention of the automobile, bike couriers haveremained heavily relied upon, especially in dense metropolitan areas, becauseof their ability to ev.. more
Jun 29, 2016 7:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Fuel Café to Open New Location in Walker’s Point
Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more
Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Freakshow
Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Wellness and the Arts
InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more
Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee