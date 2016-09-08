RSS

River West

coopfest2016.jpg.jpe

The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more

Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Around MKE

vesselmain.jpg.jpe

Bicycles have been used for delivery purposes dating as farback as the 1860s. Even after the invention of the automobile, bike couriers haveremained heavily relied upon, especially in dense metropolitan areas, becauseof their ability to ev.. more

Jun 29, 2016 7:30 PM Around MKE

fuel2.jpg.jpe

Fans of strong coffee and melted cheese rejoice! Fuel Café,a Milwaukee staple that opened on Center Street in 1993, recently announced a Walker’sPoint Fuel Café location to open in early summer 2016.The original owners of Fuel, Scott Jo.. more

Feb 26, 2016 5:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage13089.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12916.jpe

Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script more

Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12537.jpe

InWellness, a membership network of health-care clients and practitioners, including those from both traditional and alternative medicine fields, celebrates its launch with an afternoon of entertainment. Among the musicians and dancers more

Oct 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES