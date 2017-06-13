RSS

Riverside Park

A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more

Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM News Features 1 Comments

It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM City Guide

As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The West Bend Friends of Sculpture has brought dozens of fascinating three-dimensional artworks to its titular community. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:07 PM Visual Arts

Aug 7, 2015 2:23 PM Around MKE

Meet Tom Hartwig, an 80-something farmer in small-town Wisconsin whose favorite hobby is firing his homemade cannons. Hartwig is at the center of Michael Perry's touching memoir, Visiting Tom: A Man, a Highway, and the Road to Roughneck... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

In 2003, the Shepherd Express decided that a world-class city like Milwaukee needed a world-class international film festival. With that in mind, it set up a nonprofit charitable corporation, Milwaukee's Future Foundation, to create and run... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

Brewers GM Doug Melvin was named today as one this year's class to be inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame.The other memebers of the class are Rusty Staub, Rheal Cornier and the 2011 Team Canada Senior National Team.The ceremony will .. more

Feb 7, 2012 4:58 PM More Sports

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Yeah yeah, as last week I was not able to whip out a full-blown essay for having to run to the doctor’s so’s to have a swatch of moss removed from my right pectoral, spr more

Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

%uFFFD Thursday, Sept. 10%uFFFD Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project @ Cathedral Square Park, 6:30 p.m. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

