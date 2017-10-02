Riverside Theater
An Evening to Forget to Remember
Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short come to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater Oct. 8, appearing along with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. more
Oct 2, 2017 10:19 AM John Jahn A&E Feature
Beck Showed Off His Many Personas at the Riverside
Beck is one of the defining artists of my generation. So why doesn’t his music mean more to me? more
Aug 17, 2017 9:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Elvis Costello Took a Return Trip Through ‘Imperial Bedroom’ at the Riverside
Elvis Costello dug into the mellower corners of his songbook at a risky, generous show celebrating Imperial Bedroom. more
Jul 17, 2017 10:06 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Wilco w/ Kacy & Clayton @ The Riverside Theater
At their June 18 concert at The Riverside Theater, Wilco showed that, at this point they might be more than a known quantity, unlikely to deviate much from their present course, but they’re still damn good at what they do. more
Jun 19, 2017 10:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Miller's Secret Chevy Metal Concert Featured Lots of Covers, No Dave Grohl
A crowd packed the Riverside Theater hoping to see Dave Grohl. They got a cover of "My Sharona." more
Jun 10, 2017 5:37 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 4 Comments
Norah Jones w/ The Candles @ The Riverside Theater
Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more
Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Beck Will Play Milwaukee For the First Time in Ages This Summer
You'd think that at some point over the last 15 or 20 years one of Beck's tours would have taken him through Milwaukee, but for whatever reason, the ageless alternative-rock songwriter has steered clear of the city for most of his career. That'll .. more
May 30, 2017 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Paint the Town Red…Or Your Toe Nails
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader annoyed by his husband’s red toe nail polish. Exciting upcoming events include: Pridefest Performer Showcase & Fundraiser at Riviera Maya, April 27; Beard & Moustache Competition at the Uptowner,... more
Apr 25, 2017 1:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
That's (Not) What Friends Are For
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants a relationship with his f*ck buddy. Exciting upcoming events include inaugural Trivia Night at This It, April 5; Alton Brown’s “Eat Your Science" at The Riverside Theater, April 8; and Vo... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:35 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Lauryn Hill @ The Riverside Theater
Lauryn Hill's first Milwaukee show in 15 years was a hot, flabby mess, until suddenly it wasn't anymore. She was glorious. more
Feb 5, 2017 9:19 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Performing Arts Weekly 12.15
DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more
Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
MSO Performs the Music of David Bowie
David Bowie deserved better than the cursory, by-the-numbers covers of his biggest hits MSO delivered this weekend. more
Dec 12, 2016 10:45 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Christmas with R. Kelly
R. Kelly talks to the Shepherd Express about house music, Elvis Presley, the future of “Trapped in the Closet,” and why he considers himself “a musical hospital.” more
Dec 6, 2016 2:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Original Riverside Theater Chairs to be Auctioned for MADACC
History buffs and animal lovers will be excitedabout the opportunity to own a piece of the historic Riverside Theater, whilehelping save Milwaukee pets. A limited number of the original 1927 RiversideTheater chairs have gone up for auction.. more
Nov 16, 2016 3:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Snoop Dogg Will Play the Riverside Theater Christmas Week
Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his docume.. more
Nov 10, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
‘Drink Like a Woman’
So the ‘00s are long ago and“Sex and City’s” drink menu of cosmos and other fruity drinks for women hasbeen supplanted by ostensibly harder stuff—or as Milwaukee author Jeanette Hurtputs it in her latest book: “There are no ‘girly’ dr.. more
Oct 24, 2016 2:04 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Just Announced: Lauryn Hill Will Play Her First Milwaukee Concert in 15 Years
Lauryn Hill may or may not ever get around to recording a proper followup to his 1998, Grammy-winning masterpiece The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill , but the reclusive singer continues to emerge occasionally to perform concerts here and there. Hill .. more
Oct 17, 2016 10:18 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Cary Elwes Brings ‘The Princess Bride’ to Riverside Theater
Cary Elwes has had a remarkable career. Over the last threedecades, he’s starred in dozens of films, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights , Glory,Saw and Twister . But for many hismost notable performance will always be as farmhand turned her.. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:46 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Light, Shadow and Clutter in A Life In The Theatre
Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more
Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater