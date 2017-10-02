RSS

Riverside Theater

SteveMartinMartinShort.jpg

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short come to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater Oct. 8, appearing along with The Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. more

Oct 2, 2017 10:19 AM A&E Feature

beck.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Daniel Ojeda

Beck is one of the defining artists of my generation. So why doesn’t his music mean more to me? more

Aug 17, 2017 9:53 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

elvis.jpg.jpe

Photo credit Kelsea McCulloch

Elvis Costello dug into the mellower corners of his songbook at a risky, generous show celebrating Imperial Bedroom. more

Jul 17, 2017 10:06 AM Concert Reviews

wilco6_22.jpg.jpe

At their June 18 concert at The Riverside Theater, Wilco showed that, at this point they might be more than a known quantity, unlikely to deviate much from their present course, but they’re still damn good at what they do. more

Jun 19, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

chevy.jpg.jpe

A crowd packed the Riverside Theater hoping to see Dave Grohl. They got a cover of "My Sharona." more

Jun 10, 2017 5:37 PM Concert Reviews 4 Comments

norahjonesconcert.jpg.jpe

Norah Jones returned to her roots throughout her return to the Riverside Theater. more

Jun 5, 2017 10:31 AM Concert Reviews

beck.jpg.jpe

You'd think that at some point over the last 15 or 20 years one of Beck's tours would have taken him through Milwaukee, but for whatever reason, the ageless alternative-rock songwriter has steered clear of the city for most of his career. That'll .. more

May 30, 2017 5:00 PM On Music

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader annoyed by his husband’s red toe nail polish. Exciting upcoming events include: Pridefest Performer Showcase & Fundraiser at Riviera Maya, April 27; Beard & Moustache Competition at the Uptowner,... more

Apr 25, 2017 1:32 PM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wants a relationship with his f*ck buddy. Exciting upcoming events include inaugural Trivia Night at This It, April 5; Alton Brown’s “Eat Your Science" at The Riverside Theater, April 8; and Vo... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:35 PM Dear Ruthie

hillmain.widea.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Melissa Miller

Lauryn Hill's first Milwaukee show in 15 years was a hot, flabby mess, until suddenly it wasn't anymore. She was glorious. more

Feb 5, 2017 9:19 AM Concert Reviews

DANCE: The Nutcracker Anita’s Dance Company @ WestPAC, Dec. 17 & 18 New Berlin’s West Performing Arts Center is one of the local venues with an annual performance of Pyotr Tcha,Performing Arts Weekly more

Dec 13, 2016 4:29 PM Performing Arts Weekly

bowie.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kelsea McCulloch

David Bowie deserved better than the cursory, by-the-numbers covers of his biggest hits MSO delivered this weekend. more

Dec 12, 2016 10:45 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

kelly_1.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy RCA Records

R. Kelly talks to the Shepherd Express about house music, Elvis Presley, the future of “Trapped in the Closet,” and why he considers himself “a musical hospital.” more

Dec 6, 2016 2:42 PM Music Feature

riversidechairsmadacc.jpg.jpe

History buffs and animal lovers will be excitedabout the opportunity to own a piece of the historic Riverside Theater, whilehelping save Milwaukee pets. A limited number of the original 1927 RiversideTheater chairs have gone up for auction.. more

Nov 16, 2016 3:40 PM Around MKE

snoop.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/snoopdogg

Snoop Dogg isn't letting his new cooking show with Martha Stewart stop him from hitting the road behind his latest album, Coolaid . This winter, the iconic Long Beach rapper will launch his "Puff Puff Pass Tour 2," a spiritual sequel to his docume.. more

Nov 10, 2016 2:00 PM On Music

drinklikeawoman.jpg.jpe

So the ‘00s are long ago and“Sex and City’s” drink menu of cosmos and other fruity drinks for women hasbeen supplanted by ostensibly harder stuff—or as Milwaukee author Jeanette Hurtputs it in her latest book: “There are no ‘girly’ dr.. more

Oct 24, 2016 2:04 PM Around MKE

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

lauryn.jpg.jpe

Lauryn Hill may or may not ever get around to recording a proper followup to his 1998, Grammy-winning masterpiece The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill , but the reclusive singer continues to emerge occasionally to perform concerts here and there. Hill .. more

Oct 17, 2016 10:18 AM On Music

caryelwes.jpg.jpe

Cary Elwes has had a remarkable career. Over the last threedecades, he’s starred in dozens of films, including Robin Hood: Men in Tights , Glory,Saw and Twister . But for many hismost notable performance will always be as farmhand turned her.. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:46 PM Around MKE

14358756_10153690888551627_6032787780232764356_n.jpg.jpe

Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more

Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES