Riversplash

According to Square Grouper: The Godfathers of Ganja, a "square grouper" was '70s slang for a burlap bag of pot cast overboard by Caribbean smugglers during hot pursuit by the law. The documentary by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (out on DVD.. more

Apr 23, 2011 1:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

After spending three years on the road with Dizzy Gillespie, Argentine-born pianist Lalo Schifrin decided to settle down. Hollywood might seem an odd choice, but Schifrin applied his head for arrangements to the sonic dimension of films. He scor.. more

Apr 19, 2011 1:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more

Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Visual Arts

This year was a crucial test for RiverSplash!, Milwaukee's inaugural summer music festival. After an inordinate number of altercations at last year's festival—most damning among them a non-fatal shooting—city officials threatened to pull the plug .. more

Jun 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commenced the summer festival season this weekend with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will l... more

Jun 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The first of Milwaukee’s many free, weekend-long bacchanals, RiverSplash! commences the summer festival season with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer and other luxuries Milwaukeeans will learn to take ... more

Jun 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  The Wherehouse, a 5,000-square-foot, beautifully renovated old cooperage with bar Shepherd ,Boris Doris on the town more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Early praise for Animal Collective’s latest album, Merriweather Post Pavilion, has been piercing, unanimous and, often, hilariously over the top. Comb the entire Internet, and you won’t find a negative review of the thing (at least not yet). The .. more

Jan 6, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Dec 1, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

The RiverSplash! festival's Saturday night ended with gun shots, one of which hit an 18-year-old. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel item paints an ugly picture of the event, interviewing multiple scared attendees. Tonight's 9 p.m. Fox 6 news broadcast,.. more

Jun 1, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Today’s forecast is mercifully more dry than yesterday’s, so the RiverSpalsh! festival grounds should be a good deal less muddy. As usual, the free, outdoor, family-friendly event has plenty of,Today in Milwaukee more

May 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The first of Milwaukee’s many free outdoor bacchanals, RiverSplash! commences the summer festival season with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer—all the go,Today in Milwaukee more

May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Thursday, May 29 Barbara Walters @ Alverno College’s Pitman Theatre, 7 p.m. Whowould want to know the lurid details of iconic journalist BarbaraWalters’ sex life? Apparently plenty of people. This year the queen ofcelebrity inter... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Residing inAmerica’s Dairyland, where it is considered neither peculiar noruncommo Wausau Daily Herald ,Eat/Drink more

Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee’s long-running RiverSplash festival won’t be returning next year, organizers announced today. The news comes after the event has suffered several years of bad weather and, especially following a 2008 shooting, even worse press. .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

