RSS

Riverwest Co-Op

slowpokes.jpg.jpe

Kathleen McGlone, owner of Slow Pokes (1229 12th Ave., Grafton) store and café, was a pioneer in providing food for people with eating restrictions when she opened in 2006. As someone who suffered from health issues in the past, she wanted ... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:20 PM Eat/Drink

coopfest2016.jpg.jpe

The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more

Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Around MKE

ramblingdream_flickrcc.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Rambling Dream, Flickr CCHave you made a New Year's resolution to eat healthier thisyear? I'm guessing it's one of the top resolutions people make—and break. Whilewe Milwaukeeans love our burgers, cheese and beer, there are still .. more

Jan 7, 2016 5:57 PM Brew City Booze

eatdrink_lionheartspices.jpg.jpe

After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more

Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Dining Preview

ed.jpg.jpe

In a world overrun with forgettable pizza, few are more forgettable than the frozen pizzas commonly available at kitchen-less bars. Nobody seeks out these pizzas for their quality. With their tasteless, pre-made crusts and more

Nov 26, 2012 5:16 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17898.jpe

WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more

Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Corey Provus, who'd been the #2 Brewers radio guy at 620 WTMJ alongside Bob Uecker, has been hired to be the #1 radio broadcaster for the Twins.Provus came to Milwaukee three years ago after long-time "second guy" Jim Powell left Milwaukee for At.. more

Nov 4, 2011 2:37 AM More Sports

blogimage14809.jpe

A decade ago the Riverwest Co-op opened its doors in a classic Milwaukee setting. Located in the heart of Riverwest, you will find the co-op on a quiet street a block from the spires of St. Casimir's church and across the street from the Po... more

May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage6572.jpe

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more

Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM On Music

  The Milwaukee Gay Arts Center's Walker's Point space is one of the more intimate stages in town. Next month, the MGAC is giving local actors an opportunity to work in the space on one of two upcoming projects.   Auditions for THE VAGINA M.. more

Dec 31, 2010 5:00 AM Theater

blogimage13089.jpe

The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more

Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12384.jpe

Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more

Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7526.jpe

Theneighborhood immediately west of the Milwaukee River has become a worldunto itself. I For more information on Mamasita’s, visit www.mamasitastamales.com. ,Eat/Drink more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

It's amazing what can happen when financial profit is not the primary focus of an enterpri The Riverwest Co-op is located at 733 E. Clarke St. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. ,Eat/Drink more

Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES