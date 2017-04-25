Riverwest Co-Op
Slow Pokes Coconut Milk Kefir
Kathleen McGlone, owner of Slow Pokes (1229 12th Ave., Grafton) store and café, was a pioneer in providing food for people with eating restrictions when she opened in 2006. As someone who suffered from health issues in the past, she wanted ... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:20 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Co-Op Fest 2016 Coming to Riverwest
The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-opFest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.The Riverwest-based festivalwill feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of t.. more
Sep 8, 2016 4:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Skinny on Milwaukee's Top Healthy Eating Spots
Photo Courtesy Rambling Dream, Flickr CCHave you made a New Year's resolution to eat healthier thisyear? I'm guessing it's one of the top resolutions people make—and break. Whilewe Milwaukeeans love our burgers, cheese and beer, there are still .. more
Jan 7, 2016 5:57 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Lionheart Spices
After years of being bored by the bland barbecue spice blends available at their local grocery store, brothers Luke and Peter Leonhardt began experimenting to create their own signature blend. The results were so popular with friends and f... more
Oct 21, 2014 10:05 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Fresh Frozen Pies?
In a world overrun with forgettable pizza, few are more forgettable than the frozen pizzas commonly available at kitchen-less bars. Nobody seeks out these pizzas for their quality. With their tasteless, pre-made crusts and more
Nov 26, 2012 5:16 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
WMSE's Rockabilly Chili Contest Turns 10
WMSE's loyal listenership guarantees the community radio station a decent turnout at any event it sponsors, but there's one event that reaches well beyond the station's usual base to attract the greater public: its annual Rockabilly Chili C more
Mar 1, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Corey Provus heading to Minneapolis
Corey Provus, who'd been the #2 Brewers radio guy at 620 WTMJ alongside Bob Uecker, has been hired to be the #1 radio broadcaster for the Twins.Provus came to Milwaukee three years ago after long-time "second guy" Jim Powell left Milwaukee for At.. more
Nov 4, 2011 2:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Riverwest Co-op: Good Things Come in Small Packages
A decade ago the Riverwest Co-op opened its doors in a classic Milwaukee setting. Located in the heart of Riverwest, you will find the co-op on a quiet street a block from the spires of St. Casimir's church and across the street from the Po... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees
The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAM.. more
Mar 7, 2011 2:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
MGAC Auditions
The Milwaukee Gay Arts Center's Walker's Point space is one of the more intimate stages in town. Next month, the MGAC is giving local actors an opportunity to work in the space on one of two upcoming projects. Auditions for THE VAGINA M.. more
Dec 31, 2010 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
European Design
The Milwaukee Art Museum continues its mission of presenting exceptional art collections to the metro area with the fascinating exhibition “European Design Since 1985: Shaping the New Century.” The exhibit, which through Jan. 9, 2011 more
Dec 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story
Milwaukee’s new Theatrical Tendencies theater company opens its inaugural season with Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story , a dark, two-man musical thriller based on the notorious 1924 murder of a young boy by two teenagers who’ve read more
Oct 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mamma Mia Mamasita’s!
Theneighborhood immediately west of the Milwaukee River has become a worldunto itself. I For more information on Mamasita’s, visit www.mamasitastamales.com. ,Eat/Drink more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Common Needs, Uncommon Food
It's amazing what can happen when financial profit is not the primary focus of an enterpri The Riverwest Co-op is located at 733 E. Clarke St. Hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. ,Eat/Drink more
Apr 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview