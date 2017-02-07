RSS

Riverwest Femfest

“I think there should be more bands with kids our age. It inspires people.” more

Feb 7, 2017 4:39 PM Local Music

Riverwest FemFest returns for its biggest year yet, while Planes Mistaken for Stars hit up the Cactus Club and comedians take on Trump. more

Jan 17, 2017 4:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Off the Cuff spoke with Riverwest FemFest founder Olivia Doyle and co-organizer Mary Joy Hickey about the third installment of Milwaukee’s arts festival celebrating women, femmes and feminine-identifying groups. more

Jan 10, 2017 3:24 PM Off the Cuff

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

This weekend's four-day Riverwest FemFest ended with a bill at Company Brewing loaded with local talent. more

Jan 25, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

Riverwest FemFest gifts the city with four days of music and poetry, while Pablove raises money for a great cause. more

Jan 19, 2016 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Chris Tucker and the Ghost Hunters appear at big theaters, while the Cocoon Room hosts the inaugural Riverwest FemFest. more

Jan 20, 2015 10:32 PM This Week in Milwaukee

In a couple of weekends, the Cocoon Room in Riverwest willhost the inaugural Riverwest FemFest, a two night celebration of women artistsand musicians, with proceeds benefiting the Milwaukee Women’s Center, a shelteraiding women (and men and c.. more

Jan 9, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

