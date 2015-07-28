RSS

Riverwest Fest

wreckin60.jpg.jpe

Trainwreck has plenty of laughs, but it never quite fulfills its potential.  more

Jul 28, 2015 2:36 AM Around MKE

1917+flag.jpg.jpe

(Since this ended upbeing a rather long post, I’ve decided to break it into two parts. The firstwill cover the creation of the current flag, and next week’s post will talkabout the efforts to replace it.) PART ONEMilwaukee ’sofficial cit.. more

Jul 20, 2015 4:56 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

science fiction.jpg.jpe

Jul 18, 2015 3:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

tumblr_mes64qjkan1r3af9zo1_1280.jpg.jpe

Promoters Kelsey Kaufmann and Sean Heiser created Riverwest Fest, a two-day “punk crawl” across Riverwest, in 2010 as a fundraiser to save the all-ages basement music venue, The Eagle’s Nest. In that respect it didn’t more

Dec 19, 2012 3:36 PM Local Music

blogimage17121.jpe

The second installment of the neighborhood “punk crawl” Riverwest Fest is even bigger than last summer's, with eight venues (including thee all-ages ones... more

Dec 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17109.jpe

The second installment of the neighborhood “punk crawl” Riverwest Fest is even bigger than last summer's, with eight venues (including thee all-ages ones) and... more

Dec 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5689.jpe

Dec 2, 2011 3:40 PM On Music

Riverwest has long been one of the city’s most diverse and artistically active neighborhoods, with a thriving music scene that flourishes in part because of the neighborhood’s unique makeup, and partly in spite of it. There are certainly pl... more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage11862.jpe

A benefit to renovate the Eagle’s Nest all-ages arts space, Riverwest Fest is a two-day neighborhood music festival hosted at venues around Center and Clarke streets, both all-ages (at the Eagle’s Nest, the Cream City Collectives and Club more

Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12814832054c61e1c50b2b8.jpg.jpe

The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage5689.jpe

The Wooldridge Brothers were one of Milwaukee's popular alternative bands from the early ' Days Went Around ,CD Reviews more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES