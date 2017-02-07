RSS

Riverwest Filling Station

In a town known for its corner bars, Riverwest Filling Station is reimagining the model. While it’s still a place for the residents of the Riverwest and Harambee neighborhoods (and interlopers, of course) to hang out and have a pint and som... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:30 PM Dining Out 6 Comments

On Saturday June 20th DRAFT Magazine willpartner with the WisconsinBrewers Guild, the City of Glendale, WI, and the Bayshore Town Center tohost The Wisconsin Beer Lovers Festival, thepremier beer and food pairing event of the summer. The event.. more

Jun 10, 2015 6:41 PM Sponsored Content

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

It's Milwaukee Day and if you're looking to fully embrace the Milwaukee mood, here are five of the most Milwaukee places to enjoy Milwaukee's favorite beverage: beer. So get in your car, roll down your windows, turn on that new Illwaukee mix, look.. more

Apr 14, 2015 8:55 PM Around MKE

To stand out in the crowded craft beer market these days, you need a solid hook to attract people to your brand. Madison-based MobCraft Beer has developed a unique draw that has earned them a lot of attention from beer aficionados, as well ... more

Apr 7, 2014 5:58 PM Dining Preview

With so many craft breweries and brewpubs in our town you may be wondering if there is a way to bring that fresh draught taste home with you. Bottles are easy more

Mar 10, 2014 12:48 AM A&E Feature

Many people remember Albanese’s, located in a somewhat industrial area of Riverwest. It was a source for big plates of pasta and cheap beer. But Albanese’s has been vacant for a few years, a building waiting for someone more

Mar 3, 2013 11:24 PM Dining Preview

While living in Athens, Ga., Bryan Atinsky took advantage of the many pubs offering growlers, 64-ounce jugs of beer filled fresh from the tap, then sealed to go. Growlers were such a convenient way of sampling and sharing more

Feb 25, 2013 4:27 PM Dining Preview

Stay Tuned: After the success of the first 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Soundbites fundraiser last year, this year’s attendance soared to 340 at a recent sellout at the Iron Horse Hotel. The crowd was treated to unsurpassed gourmet delights from ... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:31 PM Around MKE

The fifth annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival continues tonight with an assortment of stand-up and sketch comedy at the Off Broadway Theatre. Among the performers are Milwaukee’s Dobbie Maxwell and Meanwhile, Chicago’s Butch LaRue and more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While “King of the Hill” reruns probably keep royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country- rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up outfit more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

