RSS

Riverwest Film & Video

riverwest-haitianart.jpg.jpe

By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more

Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM Around MKE

ae_riverwestradioonfm.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Riverwest Radio gets FCC license as a low frequency FM station. more

Mar 2, 2015 10:55 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

blogimage13569.jpe

In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES