Riverwest Film & Video
Haitian Art Benefit for Riverwest Radio
By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more
Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Riverwest Radio on the FM Dial
Riverwest Radio gets FCC license as a low frequency FM station. more
Mar 2, 2015 10:55 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature 1 Comments
NoNames
In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more
Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
