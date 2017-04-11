RSS

Riverwest Public House

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more

Apr 11, 2017 2:48 PM Saving Our Democracy

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to an interesting editorial Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley wrote about the paper. He spelled out the latest round of de.. more

Mar 9, 2017 5:23 PM On Music

After a sales slump, the Riverwest Public House has made a proactive plea to the community. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:32 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Off the Cuff spoke with Riverwest FemFest founder Olivia Doyle and co-organizer Mary Joy Hickey about the third installment of Milwaukee’s arts festival celebrating women, femmes and feminine-identifying groups. more

Jan 10, 2017 3:24 PM Off the Cuff

Black Husky started with a “life changing” Two Hearted Ale, co-owner and head brewer Tim Eichinger recalls, with a glint in his eye reminiscent of light bouncing off a mostly empty,Eat/Drink more

Nov 22, 2016 2:45 PM Eat/Drink

Come election night, a good part of the country is going to need a beer, or maybe something a bit stronger. Lucky for us, many bars are hosting election night watch parties or specials, so you'll be in .. more

Nov 4, 2016 4:09 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Nov 4, 2016 10:18 AM Brew City Booze

The Chicago stoner-thrash outfit Oozing Wound plays the Riverwest Public House on Thursday, Oct. 13 with Platinum Boys, Christmas Bride and Powerwagon. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:39 PM Music Feature

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

There’s nothing quite like a genuine apology from a stand-up comedian. I’m sure the people performing on Sorry Not Sorry at the beginning of September are genuinely apologetic for not being sorry. Or something. In any case, its kind of strange to .. more

Sep 1, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Dear Ruthie offers advice to a straight woman who works with a Lesbian as a waitress, and runs down entertainment events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place in the Milwaukee area through May 31. more

May 24, 2016 3:59 PM Dear Ruthie

Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more

May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Around MKE

Every year, theater companies hold  parties of fund raisers to let potential donors and audience members know what is going to be on their upcoming season. This coming Friday, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee will be holding and event whe.. more

Jan 17, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Brazilian dramatist Augusto Boal understood the power of theater. Years ago I’d read about the late dramatist’s efforts to understand the world around us in his work Theatre of the Oppressed. He’d pioneered some really interesting projects i.. more

Jan 13, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

This week Milo released one of the best Milwaukee hip-hopalbums of the year, So The Flies Don’tCome, which takes the rapper’s philosophical poetry into the realm of thepolitical. In a profile in this week’s issue of the Shepherd , Milo explai.. more

Sep 25, 2015 3:00 PM On Music 4 Comments

According to William S. Burroughs, the abstract entity of Control, “needs time for what it kills to grow in.” That’s an elegantly dense, little nugget of insight into the nature of society. It’s all about time. The social oppression the ke.. more

Sep 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo credit: Caitlin Murphy

Two solid local bands lent strong support to the Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Saturday night at the Riverwest Public House. more

Sep 7, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Ruthie answers several letters from readers and plugs exciting events like “A Historical Perspective on LGBT Rights in Cuba” with Alberto Roque Guerra at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Sept. 2; Free Day at the Museums, Sept. 3; and the... more

Sep 1, 2015 7:52 PM Hear Me Out

Getty Images

Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble with her wife’s desire for an expensive abode, and plugs fun events like the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s 50 & Better Support Group, the International Women’s Day Celebration at Th... more

Mar 4, 2015 1:51 AM Hear Me Out

Eric Loveridge

Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more

Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

