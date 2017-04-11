Riverwest Public House
Saving Our Democracy: April 13-19, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian a,Saving Our Democracy more
Apr 11, 2017 2:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
This Week on The Disclaimer: Asking For Help
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly cabal with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to an interesting editorial Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editor George Stanley wrote about the paper. He spelled out the latest round of de.. more
Mar 9, 2017 5:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Riverwest Public House Would Like You to Visit
After a sales slump, the Riverwest Public House has made a proactive plea to the community. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:32 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Celebrating Women, Power and Community
Off the Cuff spoke with Riverwest FemFest founder Olivia Doyle and co-organizer Mary Joy Hickey about the third installment of Milwaukee’s arts festival celebrating women, femmes and feminine-identifying groups. more
Jan 10, 2017 3:24 PM Elizabeth LaPointe Off the Cuff
Black Husky Adds a Hoppy Flavor to Riverwest
Black Husky started with a “life changing” Two Hearted Ale, co-owner and head brewer Tim Eichinger recalls, with a glint in his eye reminiscent of light bouncing off a mostly empty,Eat/Drink more
Nov 22, 2016 2:45 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Where to Drink on Election Night
Come election night, a good part of the country is going to need a beer, or maybe something a bit stronger. Lucky for us, many bars are hosting election night watch parties or specials, so you'll be in .. more
Nov 4, 2016 4:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Oozing Wound Dish Out Halloween-Friendly Nihilism
The Chicago stoner-thrash outfit Oozing Wound plays the Riverwest Public House on Thursday, Oct. 13 with Platinum Boys, Christmas Bride and Powerwagon. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:39 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Nearly Apologetic Stand-Up in Riverwest
There’s nothing quite like a genuine apology from a stand-up comedian. I’m sure the people performing on Sorry Not Sorry at the beginning of September are genuinely apologetic for not being sorry. Or something. In any case, its kind of strange to .. more
Sep 1, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Make It a Memorable Memorial Day
Dear Ruthie offers advice to a straight woman who works with a Lesbian as a waitress, and runs down entertainment events of potential interest to the LGBTQ community taking place in the Milwaukee area through May 31. more
May 24, 2016 3:59 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Friday the 13th Fest Comes to Riverwest Public House
Friday the 13thFest, a fundraiser for the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, will be held at the Riverwest Public House, you guessed it, Friday, May 13.“Friday the 13thseemed like the perfect day to do this event, because it fits into our.. more
May 2, 2016 5:41 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee Season 3 Pitch Night
Every year, theater companies hold parties of fund raisers to let potential donors and audience members know what is going to be on their upcoming season. This coming Friday, Cooperative Performance Milwaukee will be holding and event whe.. more
Jan 17, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theater of the Oppressed with Step By Step at Month’s End
Brazilian dramatist Augusto Boal understood the power of theater. Years ago I’d read about the late dramatist’s efforts to understand the world around us in his work Theatre of the Oppressed. He’d pioneered some really interesting projects i.. more
Jan 13, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milo Discusses Race and White Fans Saying the N-Word
This week Milo released one of the best Milwaukee hip-hopalbums of the year, So The Flies Don’tCome, which takes the rapper’s philosophical poetry into the realm of thepolitical. In a profile in this week’s issue of the Shepherd , Milo explai.. more
Sep 25, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 4 Comments
It Belongs To Madness at the Riverwest Public House
According to William S. Burroughs, the abstract entity of Control, “needs time for what it kills to grow in.” That’s an elegantly dense, little nugget of insight into the nature of society. It’s all about time. The social oppression the ke.. more
Sep 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ed Schrader’s Music Beat w/ (ORB) and Soup Moat @ Riverwest Public House
Two solid local bands lent strong support to the Baltimore duo Ed Schrader’s Music Beat Saturday night at the Riverwest Public House. more
Sep 7, 2015 10:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
My Kind of Town
Ruthie answers several letters from readers and plugs exciting events like “A Historical Perspective on LGBT Rights in Cuba” with Alberto Roque Guerra at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Sept. 2; Free Day at the Museums, Sept. 3; and the... more
Sep 1, 2015 7:52 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Show Your True Colors
Ruthie answers a question from a reader having trouble with her wife’s desire for an expensive abode, and plugs fun events like the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s 50 & Better Support Group, the International Women’s Day Celebration at Th... more
Mar 4, 2015 1:51 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Catacombz w/ Dogs in Ecstacy and (ORB) @ Riverwest Public House
Milwaukee psych rockers offered a taste of what the future might hold while playing their final show. more
Dec 8, 2014 10:28 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews