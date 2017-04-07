Riverwest Radio
Haitian Art Benefit for Riverwest Radio
By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more
Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 31-Jan. 6
Shane Mauss spends the weekend at the Comedy Café, while Milwaukee celebrates a new year with its annual Cool Fool Kite Festival. more
Dec 29, 2015 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Riverwest Radio Hits the FM Airwaves on Jan. 1
In 2014, after years of webcasting from the storefront window of Riverwest Film & Video on Center Street, Riverwest Radio got the approval to begin broadcasting as a low-power FM radio station. And now, after more than a year of waiting, the stati.. more
Dec 21, 2015 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more
Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Redemptive Power of Art and ‘The Women behind the Paint’
Colleen Kassner’s life story has the narrative arc of a Hollywood film of hardship and redemption. It begins when the stresses and sorrows of divorce are followed by the ravages of bipolar disorder. “The Women behind the Paint: Colleen Kass... more
Mar 3, 2015 11:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Riverwest Radio on the FM Dial
Riverwest Radio gets FCC license as a low frequency FM station. more
Mar 2, 2015 10:55 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended a Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (Slow Food WiSE) fundraiser and other Milwaukee events. more
Dec 23, 2014 9:59 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tune In: More than a thousand partiers visited the opening of the spectacular new Third Ward digs of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Executive Director Mary Louise more
Oct 16, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Tune In: The fun first anniversary celebration of Riverwest Radio at the Polish Falcon Hall included music by Paul Cebar and Mike Fredrickson and delicious potluck, highlighted by a home-baked cake by the organization’s more
Mar 19, 2013 11:35 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
