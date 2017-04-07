RSS

Riverwest Radio

By launching Riverwest Radio, Xav Leplae has given a voice to a particular Milwaukee neighborhood and to a cast of interesting people from across the metro area who serve as volunteer hosts on the station’s half-hour programs. The station began .. more

Apr 7, 2017 4:03 PM Around MKE

Shane Mauss spends the weekend at the Comedy Café, while Milwaukee celebrates a new year with its annual Cool Fool Kite Festival. more

Dec 29, 2015 9:17 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Photo by Dave Zylstra

In 2014, after years of webcasting from the storefront window of Riverwest Film & Video on Center Street, Riverwest Radio got the approval to begin broadcasting as a low-power FM radio station. And now, after more than a year of waiting, the stati.. more

Dec 21, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM Around MKE

Courtesy of Colleen Kassner

Colleen Kassner’s life story has the narrative arc of a Hollywood film of hardship and redemption. It begins when the stresses and sorrows of divorce are followed by the ravages of bipolar disorder. “The Women behind the Paint: Colleen Kass... more

Mar 3, 2015 11:03 PM Visual Arts

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Riverwest Radio gets FCC license as a low frequency FM station. more

Mar 2, 2015 10:55 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Slow Food WiSE / via Facebook

Boris and Doris attended a Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast (Slow Food WiSE) fundraiser and other Milwaukee events. more

Dec 23, 2014 9:59 PM Around MKE

Tune In: More than a thousand partiers visited the opening of the spectacular new Third Ward digs of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. Executive Director Mary Louise more

Oct 16, 2013 1:00 AM Around MKE

Tune In: The fun first anniversary celebration of Riverwest Radio at the Polish Falcon Hall included music by Paul Cebar and Mike Fredrickson and delicious potluck, highlighted by a home-baked cake by the organization’s more

Mar 19, 2013 11:35 PM Around MKE

In writer-director Kathy Lindboe’s 2010 drama NoNAMES , which she filmed near her hometown Wisconsin Rapids, James Badge Dale (of HBO’s “The Pacific”) stars as a young man who reconsiders whether he should stay in his hometow more

Jan 16, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The three most important guitarists in 1960s British rock all belonged to the same band though not at the same time. When Eric Clapton left the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck replaced him. Eventually Jimmy Page joined the band—before transforming it ... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Books

