Costumed pets take over Brady Street, while Vliet Street celebrates all things fall and Riverwest galleries open their doors. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Books

While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more

Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

It's easy to imagine why Vic Buell of Calliope may want to start a side project. Calliope's signature brand of heady, circus-ring psych-rock is so unmistakable that it doesn't always leave a lot of room for moonlighting—anything that band performs.. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:27 PM On Music

Sociologist Evelyn M. Perry conducted ethnographic fieldwork in Riverwest to understand what has allowed this racially and economically diverse Milwaukee neighborhood to maintain relative stability in an otherwise highly segregated city. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:00 PM Books

Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Concert Reviews

A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Music Feature

Jason Fassl

Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Theater

Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more

Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Eat/Drink

After a sales slump, the Riverwest Public House has made a proactive plea to the community. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:32 PM Eat/Drink 1 Comments

Black Husky started with a “life changing” Two Hearted Ale, co-owner and head brewer Tim Eichinger recalls, with a glint in his eye reminiscent of light bouncing off a mostly empty,Eat/Drink more

Nov 22, 2016 2:45 PM Eat/Drink

Fifteen years as a music clubcan feel like eternity as bands and trends come and go and echo across time; maybethe original crowd doesn’t come around as much anymore and maybe newgenerations take the fore.This weekend, Circle A (932E. Cha.. more

Oct 26, 2016 2:38 PM Around MKE

When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more

Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Fall Drinks Guide

Photo by Andy Walsch

While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Theater

Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more

Aug 25, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Varied facets of experience reflect in the work of two artists showing work at the Jazz Gallery in Riverwest. One, Karen Fischberg, is finishing a degree at MIAD, the other, Sandra Wys,Art more

Jul 12, 2016 2:38 PM Visual Arts

It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more

Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM This Week in Milwaukee

After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

