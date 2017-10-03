Riverwest
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 5-11, 2017
Costumed pets take over Brady Street, while Vliet Street celebrates all things fall and Riverwest galleries open their doors. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Haiti a Dramatic Backdrop for Yanick Lahens’ Novel
Moonbath by Haitian-born award-winning author Yanick Lahens is a beautifully written epic saga that follows the tumultuous and often heartbreaking lives of four generations of rural Haitian women over the course of the 20th century. She wil... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:41 PM Jenni Herrick Books
High Dive Celebrated Its Second Anniversary with a Six-Band Blowout
While Riverwest 24 cyclists whizzed by outside, High Dive hosted another of the cozy rock shows that’s made it such a destination. more
Jul 31, 2017 10:00 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Calliope's Vic Buell Launches a Trippy New Band, Vinz Clortho
It's easy to imagine why Vic Buell of Calliope may want to start a side project. Calliope's signature brand of heady, circus-ring psych-rock is so unmistakable that it doesn't always leave a lot of room for moonlighting—anything that band performs.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Evelyn Perry's Riverwest Fieldwork
Sociologist Evelyn M. Perry conducted ethnographic fieldwork in Riverwest to understand what has allowed this racially and economically diverse Milwaukee neighborhood to maintain relative stability in an otherwise highly segregated city. more
Jul 11, 2017 1:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
A First-Timer's Impressions of the Locust Street Festival
Despite the sweltering heat, thousands packed Locust Street for Riverwest's crowded yet intimate music and arts festival. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:39 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
A Look Back at the Locust Street Festivals of Yesteryear
A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Post-Apocalypse Simpsons in Luminous Theatre’s ‘Mr. Burns’
Leda Hoffman directs Luminous Theatre’s post-apocalyptic comedy Mr. Burns, a Post-Electric Play in the Goat Palace. This play shows how, after a major pandemic, people react to stress very differently. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The New Fuel Café is Nothing Like the Original One
Fuel Café’s new Walker’s Point location, co-owner Scott Johnson says, “is all the things that we kind of wished Fuel could be as we got older." more
Mar 28, 2017 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink
The Riverwest Public House Would Like You to Visit
After a sales slump, the Riverwest Public House has made a proactive plea to the community. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:32 PM Evan Rytlewski Eat/Drink 1 Comments
Black Husky Adds a Hoppy Flavor to Riverwest
Black Husky started with a “life changing” Two Hearted Ale, co-owner and head brewer Tim Eichinger recalls, with a glint in his eye reminiscent of light bouncing off a mostly empty,Eat/Drink more
Nov 22, 2016 2:45 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Circle A Celebrates 15 Years
Fifteen years as a music clubcan feel like eternity as bands and trends come and go and echo across time; maybethe original crowd doesn’t come around as much anymore and maybe newgenerations take the fore.This weekend, Circle A (932E. Cha.. more
Oct 26, 2016 2:38 PM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Bridges of Königsberg w/ Blessed Sacrifist and August Traeger @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more
Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
New Craft Breweries Flock to Milwaukee
Has Milwaukee’s craft beer market hit its saturation point? Not even close, brewers say. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Fall Drinks Guide
Quasimondo’s Nautical Mash-Up
While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
West Bend Murder Mystery Auditions
Agatha Christie might well have been one of the first novelists to adapt her own work for the stage. Her 1937 novel Death on the Nile served as the foundation for her script for the 1944 play Murder on the Nile. The story features her hero.. more
Aug 25, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Abstract and Expressive, Candid and Carefully Ordered
Varied facets of experience reflect in the work of two artists showing work at the Jazz Gallery in Riverwest. One, Karen Fischberg, is finishing a degree at MIAD, the other, Sandra Wys,Art more
Jul 12, 2016 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
This Week in Milwaukee: June 9-15
It’s official: The outdoor music season is upon us, with numerous music-infused events taking place around Milwaukee this month. more
Jun 7, 2016 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Antler House Lay It On The Line
After a folky debut, Antler House’s new album “Across the Waves” captures the trio’s wilder, louder side. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music