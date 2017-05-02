Riviera Maya
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
Branch Out with Unique Mexican Meals
Mexican cuisine has become just as ubiquitous as beer and brats in Milwaukee. The Latino community on the South Side is at the heart of the Mexican dining scene, but restaurants serving up Mexican and Mexican-inspired food are dotted all ov... more
May 2, 2017 2:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Moles, Tapas and More
Riviera Maya opened its doors almost a decade ago when the intersection of Howell, Lincoln and Kinnickinnic was just beginning to bloom. This Mexican restaurant fits right in with a stylish décor that includes artistic concrete floors, a sl... more
Dec 5, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Riviera Maya
Riviera Maya is a bona fide once-a-week establishment—the type of restaurant you can enjoy visiting at least every seven days without diminishing the joy. Whether you stick to a favorite (chips and guac with a bowl of tortilla soup) or expl... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Vegetarians Rejoice at Riviera Maya
When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments