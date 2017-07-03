RSS

Rjd2

aesoprockbybencolen.jpg.jpe

Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more

Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Music Feature

matisyahu.jpg.jpe

Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM On Music

blogimage5026.jpe

I’m reluctant to admit it, but I don’t listen to much independent or alternative hip-hop these days, or at least not nearly as much as I did in college, when Rhymesayers, Def Jux and Stones Throw records were as much a part of my diet as ramen noo.. more

Mar 10, 2010 7:12 PM On Music

blogimage10118.jpe

Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage4895.jpe

I've got an interview in this week's Shepherd with rapper John Forté, the one-time Fugees cohort who was sentence to a brutal 14-year term in federal prison, then rescued seven years in by a rare (and still never fully explained) commutation by Pr.. more

Feb 11, 2010 3:53 PM On Music

blogimage5026.jpe

The Candliers are as fitting a band to spend New Year's Eve with as any. Candied with trumpet, banjo and Wurlitzer, the group's starry-eyed love letters to the people, places and sounds of America's past co,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage4895.jpe

Acoustic country/bluegrass guitarist Doyle Dykes at first paid his dues in the most traditional way possible, backing an established star—“Hee Haw”’s Grandpa Jones, of all people&mda,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES