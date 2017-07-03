Rjd2
Aesop Rock Confronts Life after 40
Aesop Rock is well aware there aren’t many rappers over 40-years-old mining new territory. He hopes to buck that trend. Now, with the recent release of his new album, The Impossible Kid, he appears poised to further expand his audience. more
Jul 3, 2017 3:30 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Just How Fresh is Summerfest's 2014 Grounds Stage Lineup?
Mar 26, 2014 12:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Problem With Independent Hip-Hop
I’m reluctant to admit it, but I don’t listen to much independent or alternative hip-hop these days, or at least not nearly as much as I did in college, when Rhymesayers, Def Jux and Stones Throw records were as much a part of my diet as ramen noo.. more
Mar 10, 2010 7:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
RJD2 on Building a Different Kind of Beat
Ramble John “RJ” Krohn, better known by his stage name RJD2, still remembers the moment that inspired him to begin creating the instrumental hip-hop compositions that would become his signature.“The big light bulb went off in my head t more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Spring 2010 Guide to Upcoming Hip-Hop Shows
I've got an interview in this week's Shepherd with rapper John Forté, the one-time Fugees cohort who was sentence to a brutal 14-year term in federal prison, then rescued seven years in by a rare (and still never fully explained) commutation by Pr.. more
Feb 11, 2010 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Candliers
The Candliers are as fitting a band to spend New Year's Eve with as any. Candied with trumpet, banjo and Wurlitzer, the group's starry-eyed love letters to the people, places and sounds of America's past co,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Doyle Dykes
Acoustic country/bluegrass guitarist Doyle Dykes at first paid his dues in the most traditional way possible, backing an established star—“Hee Haw”’s Grandpa Jones, of all people&mda,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments