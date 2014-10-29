RSS

Road Builders

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more

Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM News Features

In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

64966_spanientalgo350peterchristener.jpg.jpe

“I don’t think we would pursue any manufacturing in Milwaukee anymore after the way Wisconsin treated us.”So said Nora Friend of Talgo Inc. in a recent interview more

Aug 14, 2013 12:51 AM Expresso

120530_scott_walker_605_ap.jpg.jpe

In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more

May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Expresso

304691700-10192228.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more

May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Expresso

blogimage4928.jpe

Ouch! WISN-AM’s Mark Belling tore into GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s decision to fly (on a private plane, no less) to Orlando, Fla., to hold a fundraiser at the state road builders’ annual convention on Wednesday. .. more

Feb 18, 2010 10:31 PM Daily Dose

blogimage4928.jpe

The Marcus Center’s production of The Happy Elf is based on the 2005 animated TV spe The Happy Elf ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES