Vote ‘No’ on Transportation Referendum
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more
Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: The Path Walker Did Not Take
“I don’t think we would pursue any manufacturing in Milwaukee anymore after the way Wisconsin treated us.”So said Nora Friend of Talgo Inc. in a recent interview more
Aug 14, 2013 12:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Sold to the Lowest Bidder
In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more
May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Local College and University Students Making a Difference
Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more
May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Rip! Mark Belling Tears into Scott Walker’s Road Builder Fundraiser in Florida
Ouch! WISN-AM’s Mark Belling tore into GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s decision to fly (on a private plane, no less) to Orlando, Fla., to hold a fundraiser at the state road builders’ annual convention on Wednesday. .. more
Feb 18, 2010 10:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
