Road
Blood, Gore, Explosions
Triple 9 boasts a good cast of actors, all of them handling their roles well, but director John Hillcoat was unable to rise to the high bar he set with The Road, instead succumbing to the increasingly tawdry, blood-soaked conventions of the... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:12 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Photojournalism of Del Hall (Louisiana State University Press), by Richard Campanella
Del Hall recorded history being made in the 1960s and ’70s. As Tulane University’s Richard Campanella recounts in The Photojournalism of Del Hall, the photographer-camera man was on hand for the emergence of the civil rights movement in his... more
Oct 20, 2015 8:14 PM David Luhrssen Books
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Aug. 14
The book was better, but in his best moments, director Walter Salles (The Motorcycle Diaries) evokes the birth of the Beats as a quest for experience through literature and liquor (and other drugs), in sex and wild flights of jazz, and the ... more
Aug 14, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Rectifier
Sometimes a record’s title tells you almost everything you need to know. Bourbon & Flowers, the new EP from Milwaukee’s Rectifier, mixes boozy more
Jul 11, 2013 10:40 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Are Playing a Free Turner Hall Ballroom Show
Macklemore, the formerly underground rapper who shot to the top of the charts and frat-house playlists alike with his inescapable novelty hit "Thrift Shop," will play a free show at the Turner Hall Ballroom Sunday, May 12 with his producing partne.. more
Apr 29, 2013 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Is Scott Walker Killing Off Public Transit?
Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s proposed state budget could provide the death knell for public transit systems across the state. more
Mar 6, 2013 12:58 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Early Signs of Kerouac in 'Sea Is My Brother'
Drawing from his brief service in the Merchant Marines, Jack Kerouac wrote The Sea Is My Brother in the 1940s. Discovered recently among his papers, Kerouac's long-lost first novel has finally been brought to print by Da Capo Press... more
Apr 9, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The Road
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Badger men's hockey gets screwed
Friday night the Badger men's hockey team got royally screwed by the refs in Denver. The team was there playing the Denver University Pioneers - the #2 team in the country. Despite being down the whole game, Badger Matt Ford scores at .. more
Jan 14, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Along the Road, 2007
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Mary Bergin Art for Art's Sake 2 Comments
Billy Corgan Still Alive
While driving yesterday morning I heard FM 102.1, Milwaukee's alternative rock station, play three Smashing Pumpkins songs in a row. Several hours later, in the early afternoon, I turned on the station again and caught another three Pumpkins songs.. more
Nov 12, 2007 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Time Is Now
Nov 12, 2007 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments