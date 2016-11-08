RSS

Roald Dahl

13962561_1274729132539340_1257079838259997446_n.jpg.jpe

Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

13906645_10154376281968349_2332497659009659812_n.jpg.jpe

It’s probably one of the stranger bits of children’s fiction to pass through the decades. The idea of a kid befriending garden bugs and a giant, magical peach doesn’t sound like the type of thing that would be appealing for a single printi.. more

Aug 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

bfg.jpg.jpe

The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant) preserves some of Roald Dahl’s sharp-stick attitude toward modernity, and director Steven Spielberg delivers kinetic, digital-live action without losing sight of the main characters, making for a film that ... more

Jul 12, 2016 3:38 PM Film

disneybfg.jpg.jpe

Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s children’s book The Big Friendly Giant, casting talented Mark Rylance in the titular role. Excellent effects and locations ensure that the little ones are spellbound by this congenial giant and his preco... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:15 PM Film Clips

theatrereview_firststage_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Theater

Waukesha Civic Theatre teams with the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) PlayMakers for the sixth consecutive year in an imaginative production of Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach... more

Oct 10, 2012 3:16 PM Theater

Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage13038.jpe

The shared goal of raising food for the Hunger Task Force unites the three Milwaukee acts on this bill. Sharking Hour combines alt-country and power-pop music, while singer-songwriter Micah Olsan strums up an acoustic, jammy shuffle more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In a Wes Anderson movie, families never run smoothly but at least they run. In the animated comedy Fantastic Mr.Fox (out on DVD and Blu-ray), they are running for their lives—a family of foxes menaced by a trio of evil human farmers. Of course, .. more

Mar 27, 2010 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of Western art music, should have a sense of The Marriage of Figaro ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES