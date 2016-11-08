Roald Dahl
Willy Wonka opens this weekend in Oconomowoc
Nov 8, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for James and the Giant Peach
It’s probably one of the stranger bits of children’s fiction to pass through the decades. The idea of a kid befriending garden bugs and a giant, magical peach doesn’t sound like the type of thing that would be appealing for a single printi.. more
Aug 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Big Friendly Giant’ to the Rescue
The BFG (The Big Friendly Giant) preserves some of Roald Dahl’s sharp-stick attitude toward modernity, and director Steven Spielberg delivers kinetic, digital-live action without losing sight of the main characters, making for a film that ... more
Jul 12, 2016 3:38 PM David Luhrssen Film
Film Clips 6.30
Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s children’s book The Big Friendly Giant, casting talented Mark Rylance in the titular role. Excellent effects and locations ensure that the little ones are spellbound by this congenial giant and his preco... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Child Hero Pitted Against Horrid Aunts
The resilience of children seems to be the overall message of James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl’s well-known children’s book, which ripens onstage in a First Stage production. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:29 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Waukesha Civic’s Imaginative ‘James and the Giant Peach’
Waukesha Civic Theatre teams with the Adaptive Community Approach Program (ACAP) PlayMakers for the sixth consecutive year in an imaginative production of Roald Dahl’s classic James and the Giant Peach... more
Oct 10, 2012 3:16 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Unwrapped the XXX-MAS Party
Christmas Day, December 25, 2010 celebrate with the family during the day and party with Fuego (430 S. 2nd St.) at night. No cover until 11pm! Drink specials include 2-4-1 Domestic Beers, $5 Apple Martinis, $5 Grey Goose Mixers and $5 Holid... more
Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Sharking Hour w/ Micah Olsan and Herman Astro
The shared goal of raising food for the Hunger Task Force unites the three Milwaukee acts on this bill. Sharking Hour combines alt-country and power-pop music, while singer-songwriter Micah Olsan strums up an acoustic, jammy shuffle more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fantastic Mr. Fox
In a Wes Anderson movie, families never run smoothly but at least they run. In the animated comedy Fantastic Mr.Fox (out on DVD and Blu-ray), they are running for their lives—a family of foxes menaced by a trio of evil human farmers. Of course, .. more
Mar 27, 2010 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Barreling Through Beethoven
Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, one of the icons of Western art music, should have a sense of The Marriage of Figaro ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee