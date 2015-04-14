RSS

Rob Deer

thinkstockphotos-458866485.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The crowds were large for the weekend series between theBrewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, the parking lots were packed full of tailgaters and fans seemed to be enjoying the atmosphere and the energy that is Miller Park. If you have been to any.. more

Apr 14, 2015 6:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

craig counsell.jpg.jpe

Miller Park is getting a big new addition next year. Ina move that will probably anger the type of parent who complains when schools handout participation trophies, the Brewers announced that they are building a “Wallof Honor” outside the st.. more

Dec 19, 2013 4:00 PM Around MKE

thai_milwaukee.jpg.jpe

The fusion trend for Asian cuisine is going strong in Milwaukee. Fortune Chinese Restaurant and Lucky Liu’s both have a sushi bar while Kyoto, a Japanese restaurant, serves some Chinese dishes. Continuing this trend is the new Thai-namite, ... more

Jul 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage9810.jpe

Milwaukee’s East Side lost one of its historic landmarks early in the morning on Jan. 19, when after 40 years anchoring North Avenue, the restaurant Pizza Man burned down in a four-alarm blaze. The fire, which has been ruled arson, demolish... more

Feb 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 8 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES