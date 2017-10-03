Rob Hullum is the web editor for the Shepherd Express, where he covers a breadth of happenings going on in the city for the Around Milwaukee section. He has also written feature pieces on the changing East Side and Milwaukee’s startup scene.
Rob Hullum
'The Blood Is at the Doorstep' Brings You Inside a Family Tragedy
Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more
Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Rob Hullum Film
Dylan Moran Brings His 'Grumbling Mustard' Tour to Turner Hall Ballroom
Irish Comedian Dylan Moran will come to Turner Hall Ballroom with his 'Grumbling Mustard' tour. more
Oct 2, 2017 12:55 PM Rob Hullum Comedy
Uhle’s Historic Downtown Roots
Uhle Tobacco Company hascalled downtown Milwaukee home since 1939. Throughout these 78 years, ownershiphas changed over from founder Jack Uhle to Jeffrey Steinbeck, who began workingat Uhle’s when he was 19 years old.In this video, made .. more
Sep 26, 2017 4:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Warby Parker to Open Third Ward Location on Friday
Warby Parker, aneyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukeelocation at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29. more
Sep 26, 2017 1:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
New Leadership Comes to an Ever-Changing East Side
The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more
Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM Rob Hullum News Features 1 Comments
Nothing is Stopping Hari Kondabolu
“It feels like everyone is almost catching up with what I’ve cared about for a while because they see how blatant it is," comedian Hari Kondabolu says about the recent wave of political comedy that has emerged since the election of Donal... more
Sep 11, 2017 9:24 AM Rob Hullum Comedy
Wisconsin-Based Startups Team Up to Promote Milwaukee’s Fashion Scene
Wisconsinfashion startups Jaxxtaylor, a fashion forward ecommerce store for men andwomen, and Division Noir, a street clothing brand founded by Levi Scott inOshkosh, Wis., are partnering on a photo shoot to help grow the fashioncommunity .. more
Sep 7, 2017 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Hi Hat Lounge Celebrates 20 Years with a Block Party
To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more
Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Grate Modern Mac and Cheese Set to Open in Menomonee Falls Next Week
The quickly developing Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls will add another destination next week as Grate Modern Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept from Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 29. more
Aug 25, 2017 7:29 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
This Year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival Will Kick Off with Special Hear Here Presents at Company Brewing
Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more
Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Von Trier to Rebrand as an Upscale Cocktail Lounge
After a nearfour-decade run as a German-centric bar, Von Trier owner John Sidoff announced yesterday that the bar will close briefly in early2018 for major renovations and reopen as an upscale cocktail lounge. The decision, which is in part a.. more
Aug 16, 2017 3:40 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Ron Funches Brings Funch-a-Mania Tour to Turner Hall Ballroom
The multitalented comedian will bring his Funch-a-Mania tour to Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 10. more
Aug 7, 2017 9:48 AM Rob Hullum Comedy
Lakefront Brewery and Radio Milwaukee Team Up for ‘88Nine Amplified Pale Ale’
Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Breweryin recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary. “This new partnership is exciting as Lak.. more
Jul 20, 2017 6:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Has Milwaukee Fallen Behind in High-Tech Startups?
For the third straight year, the Milwaukee metro area, which also includes Waukesha and West Allis, is ranked 39th, tied for last place with Pittsburg, in the Kauffman Foundation’s annual startup activity rankings. But, while three years in... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:11 PM Rob Hullum News Features 4 Comments
The Crimson Club Set to Open Next Month in West Allis
A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. TheCrimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August. Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger arelooking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmospher.. more
Jul 14, 2017 6:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ For the Binge-Watching Era
“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more
Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Rob Hullum Off the Cuff
Uihlein Soccer Park to Host ‘Food Truck Friday’
Food trucks are coming to Uihlein Soccer Park (7101 W.Good Hope Road). The indoor/outdoor soccer complex, which hosts a number of soccer tournaments and events, and sees more than 600,000 annual visitors, will host their first Fo.. more
Jun 28, 2017 7:43 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Michael Ian Black Announced as Milwaukee Comedy Festival Headliner
The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more
Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bucks President Peter Feigin Announced as Honoree of 2017 Community Health Centers Roast
Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers recently announcedBucks President Peter Feigin as the honoree of their 2017 Roast. This event,which is the organization’s signature fundraiser, will be held Thursday,October 5 from 5:30-8 p.m. at.. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:44 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Nomad World Pub to Host Fundraiser for Milwaukeean Jailed Abroad
On April 16, longtime Milwaukee resident, bartender and musician Matthew “Matty" Thomas Gonzales was passing through Abu Dhabi to board a Royal Caribbean ship. The nature of his trip was business; he works for a communications subcontracto.. more
Jun 19, 2017 8:21 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE