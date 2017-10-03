RSS

Rob Hullum is the web editor for the Shepherd Express, where he covers a breadth of happenings going on in the city for the Around Milwaukee section. He has also written feature pieces on the changing East Side and Milwaukee’s startup scene.

Photo Credit: Abe Van Dyke

Milwaukee filmmaker Erik Ljung’s documentary on the Dontre Hamilton killing, The Blood Is at the Doorstep, is the centerpiece of this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:23 PM Film

Irish Comedian Dylan Moran will come to Turner Hall Ballroom with his 'Grumbling Mustard' tour. more

Oct 2, 2017 12:55 PM Comedy

Uhle Tobacco Company hascalled downtown Milwaukee home since 1939. Throughout these 78 years, ownershiphas changed over from founder Jack Uhle to Jeffrey Steinbeck, who began workingat Uhle’s when he was 19 years old.In this video, made .. more

Sep 26, 2017 4:01 PM Around MKE

Warby Parker, aneyeglass and sunglass company founded in 2010, will open their first Milwaukeelocation at 241 N. Broadway in the Third Ward on Friday, Sept. 29. more

Sep 26, 2017 1:00 PM Around MKE

The new head of the East Side BID, Kristin Godfrey, discusses her vision for the neighborhood. more

Sep 12, 2017 4:35 PM News Features 1 Comments

“It feels like everyone is almost catching up with what I’ve cared about for a while because they see how blatant it is," comedian Hari Kondabolu says about the recent wave of political comedy that has emerged since the election of Donal... more

Sep 11, 2017 9:24 AM Comedy

Wisconsinfashion startups Jaxxtaylor, a fashion forward ecommerce store for men andwomen, and Division Noir, a street clothing brand founded by Levi Scott inOshkosh, Wis., are partnering on a photo shoot to help grow the fashioncommunity .. more

Sep 7, 2017 7:29 PM Around MKE

To celebrate 20 years on the corner of Brady Street andArlington Place, Hi Hat Lounge willthrow a daylong, street-wide block party on Saturday Sept. 2 from 1-10 p.m.Local bands and DJs will perform. Lakefront Brewery will be on hand to.. more

Aug 29, 2017 7:01 PM Around MKE

The quickly developing Whitestone Station in Menomonee Falls will add another destination next week as Grate Modern Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept from Roaring Fork Restaurant Group, opens its doors on Tuesday, Aug. 29. more

Aug 25, 2017 7:29 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee Fringe Festival will kick off its second year with a special edition of thepopular live music series Hear Here Presents at Riverwest’s CompanyBrewing on Friday, Aug.25.Paper Holland,who recently released the video for “Jazz, x.. more

Aug 17, 2017 9:34 PM Around MKE

After a nearfour-decade run as a German-centric bar, Von Trier owner John Sidoff announced yesterday that the bar will close briefly in early2018 for major renovations and reopen as an upscale cocktail lounge. The decision, which is in part a.. more

Aug 16, 2017 3:40 PM Around MKE

The multitalented comedian will bring his Funch-a-Mania tour to Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, August 10. more

Aug 7, 2017 9:48 AM Comedy

Two Milwaukee staples have partnered up on a limited-release beer. “88Nine Amplified Pale Ale" is a crisp session ale from Lakefront Breweryin recognition of Radio Milwaukee’s 10th anniversary. “This new partnership is exciting as Lak.. more

Jul 20, 2017 6:49 PM Around MKE

For the third straight year, the Milwaukee metro area, which also includes Waukesha and West Allis, is ranked 39th, tied for last place with Pittsburg, in the Kauffman Foundation’s annual startup activity rankings. But, while three years in... more

Jul 18, 2017 4:11 PM News Features 4 Comments

A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. TheCrimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August. Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger arelooking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmospher.. more

Jul 14, 2017 6:55 PM Around MKE

“Mystery Science Theater 3000" is now embarking on their first ever tour, where they will stop at the Pabst Theater for a two-show run on Saturday, July 15. We caught up with creator Joel Hodgson, and talked about creating the show for a... more

Jul 10, 2017 1:58 PM Off the Cuff

Food trucks are coming to Uihlein Soccer Park (7101 W.Good Hope Road). The indoor/outdoor soccer complex, which hosts a number of soccer tournaments and events, and sees more than 600,000 annual visitors, will host their first Fo.. more

Jun 28, 2017 7:43 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee ComedyFestival recently announced MichaelIan Black as this year’s festival headliner. The Wet Hot American Summerstar will close out the festival with a Sunday, August 6 show at Turner HallBallroom.Also announced were 40.. more

Jun 26, 2017 5:53 PM Around MKE

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers recently announcedBucks President Peter Feigin as the honoree of their 2017 Roast. This event,which is the organization’s signature fundraiser, will be held Thursday,October 5 from 5:30-8 p.m. at.. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:44 PM Around MKE

On April 16, longtime Milwaukee resident, bartender and musician Matthew “Matty" Thomas Gonzales was passing through Abu Dhabi to board a Royal Caribbean ship. The nature of his trip was business; he works for a communications subcontracto.. more

Jun 19, 2017 8:21 PM Around MKE

