Insightful Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more
Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Contemporary Family Drama with Milwaukee Irish Arts
Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more
May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Variety Hour Happy Hour’s Post-Christmas Show
The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more
Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cinderella through the Ages
The character of Cinderella, where humility becomes nobility and the downtrodden rise, may be as old as storytelling. Possibly, every major culture has its Cinderella story. Writer/director Robin Mello cleverly explores the history of the c... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:46 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Playing the Game of Theater
As Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its Ninth Annual Festival of One Act Plays, the thematic name of the game is, well, games. Make that “Game Night.” Seven short one acts, ranging from 12 to 20 minutes more
Jun 11, 2013 10:50 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Pink Banana Harvests Dark Comedy in ‘Hothouse’
On your way into the theater, you sign in, receive a patient ID number and have your hand stamped by a charming man with a British accent. The man’s name is Lamb (played by Harry Loeffler-Bell). Lamb is an more
Nov 6, 2012 2:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Wolfe, DeWolff Make 'Natalie Ryan' a Good Time
Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Science Fiction Action on the small stage
The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more
Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Romance, Scars Pain and Love
Youngblood Theatre opened its first of two August shows last night. Rajiv Joseph’s intimate two-person romantic drama Gruesome Playground Injuries is being staged at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio Theatre, Rob Maass and Tess Cinpinski play Doug and Kay.. more
Aug 13, 2011 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Rent’ Remains Powerful
More than 20 years since it changed the face of Broadway musicals, Rent proves that its powerful message can still be told with urgency, poignancy and joy. Even theater lovers who previously have seen Rent would be remiss to skip the produc... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Dracula: The Undead
The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
