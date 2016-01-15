RSS

Rob Maass

Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more

Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

Matters between people are rarely as simple as anyone would like them to be. Even the simple matter of murder can get hopelessly complicated as is illustrated in the family drama Moment by Irish playwright Deirdre Kinahan. A mother and her two dau.. more

May 2, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The day after the 25th there will be lots of people going to various malls to return various things. It’s the Friday after the single biggest gift-giving holiday of the year, so one could anticipate a lot of traffic out to the big malls in far cor.. more

Dec 14, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

The character of Cinderella, where humility becomes nobility and the downtrodden rise, may be as old as storytelling. Possibly, every major culture has its Cinderella story. Writer/director Robin Mello cleverly explores the history of the c... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:46 AM Theater

As Pink Banana Theatre Company celebrates its Ninth Annual Festival of One Act Plays, the thematic name of the game is, well, games. Make that “Game Night.” Seven short one acts, ranging from 12 to 20 minutes more

Jun 11, 2013 10:50 PM Theater

On your way into the theater, you sign in, receive a patient ID number and have your hand stamped by a charming man with a British accent. The man’s name is Lamb (played by Harry Loeffler-Bell). Lamb is an more

Nov 6, 2012 2:02 PM Theater

Last year, comedy writers Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski wrote and directed Natalie Ryan and the Brain Thieves, a sci-fi adventure that starred young actress Anna Wolfe as an ancient time traveler with the personality of a sweet girl from... more

Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The "turn off your cell phone" announcement at the beginning of a theatrical show has been done in a variety of different creative ways over the years. I don't think I'd ever heard it quite the way I did last night. Those making the announcement .. more

Aug 17, 2012 5:02 AM Theater

Youngblood Theatre opened its first of two August shows last night. Rajiv Joseph’s intimate two-person romantic drama Gruesome Playground Injuries is being staged at UWM’s Kenilworth Studio Theatre, Rob Maass and Tess Cinpinski play Doug and Kay.. more

Aug 13, 2011 10:10 PM Theater

One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Hey, Cleveland. How ya doing, little buddy? I heard the news. It’s all over the television and newspapers. Lebron is going to Miami. Tough break, I know. It just doesn’t seem to make any sense. I mean, why would he leave the 33rd largest ci... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

More than 20 years since it changed the face of Broadway musicals, Rent proves that its powerful message can still be told with urgency, poignancy and joy. Even theater lovers who previously have seen Rent would be remiss to skip the produc... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead, which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, youn... more

Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Moonis light years behind its predecessors when measuring cinematic greatness, but, despit Moon ,Film more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

