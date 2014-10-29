Rob Zerban
Send Democrats to Congress
Thanks to gerrymandering, it doesn’t look like Democrats will be in power in the House of Representatives anytime soon. But we believe that it’s important to elect more
Oct 29, 2014 12:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
What Happened Last Night and What’s Ahead This Fall
Have you recoveredfrom a low-turnout election that turned out to have some pretty dramaticresults? I’m still digesting the primary returns, but it’s safe to say thatzombie Republican votes—sorry, votes by "one day only" Democrats—definitely had.. more
Aug 13, 2014 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Democratic Candidates for Congress Kaleka and Zerban on the Issues
Wisconsin’s First Congressional District has been represented by conservative Republican Paul Ryan for 15 years, but it’s a swing district with deep Democratic roots and only a slight GOP more
Jul 16, 2014 1:18 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Election 2012: Vote for Rob Zerban for U.S. Congress
It’s nearly impossible not to like and respect Democrat Rob Zerban, who we are endorsing for U.S. Congress in Wisconsin’s First District.Zerban earned his success. Nothing was handed to him. Zerban grew up in a single-parent more
Oct 31, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Choice for Congress
Voters in southeastern Wisconsin have a historically important choice on Nov. 6. Longtime Republican Congressman Paul Ryan will appear on the ballot twice, as Mitt Romney’s running mate and as the candidate... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Rob Zerban: Paul Ryan's Other Opponent
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan has become a household name since his selection as Mitt Romney's... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
