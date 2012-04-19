RSS

Robb Quinn

<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more

Apr 19, 2012 3:09 AM Visual Arts

The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) has evolved considerably over the past seven years. Founded in 2004 by several professional photographers including Lawrence D'Attilio, the organization in 2011 boasts over 200 members that come from th.. more

May 10, 2011 2:01 AM Visual Arts

blogimage8179.jpe

The Civilian Conservation Corps, one of the boldest and most effective of all the New Deal programs, put men to work throughout the toughest times of the Great Depression, utilizing their labor to safeguard and enhance our national parks an... more

Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6872.jpe

In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more

Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4713.jpe

TheThird Ward has changed a great deal since the Milwaukee Ale Houseopened its doors 11 years ago. The Ale House was one of the firstventures to renovate a vintage building and take advantage of views,Dining Out more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

The second president of Milwaukee's Coalition of Photographic Arts Robb Quinn sits relaxing in his office in the P.H. Dye House in the Historic Third Ward.  He's discussing the current 3rd Annual Juried Exhibition presently at Walkers Point C.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES