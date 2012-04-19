Robb Quinn
CoPA's Member Exhibition & Virtual Gallery Tour
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Apr 19, 2012 3:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
CoPA @ The Mayer Building
The Coalition of Photographic Arts (CoPA) has evolved considerably over the past seven years. Founded in 2004 by several professional photographers including Lawrence D'Attilio, the organization in 2011 boasts over 200 members that come from th.. more
May 10, 2011 2:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps
The Civilian Conservation Corps, one of the boldest and most effective of all the New Deal programs, put men to work throughout the toughest times of the Great Depression, utilizing their labor to safeguard and enhance our national parks an... more
Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Noises Off
In 1970, British playwright Michael Frayn was watching a production of a farce he had written about a dinner party in which two actors played all the roles. He was watching from the wings. Realizing that the comedy was funnier from this per... more
Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bring on the Beer
TheThird Ward has changed a great deal since the Milwaukee Ale Houseopened its doors 11 years ago. The Ale House was one of the firstventures to renovate a vintage building and take advantage of views,Dining Out more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Robb Quinn & CoPA 2010
The second president of Milwaukee's Coalition of Photographic Arts Robb Quinn sits relaxing in his office in the P.H. Dye House in the Historic Third Ward. He's discussing the current 3rd Annual Juried Exhibition presently at Walkers Point C.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts