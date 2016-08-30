Robb T. Preston
Quasimondo’s Nautical Mash-Up
While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more
Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Stephanie Harte Theater
‘Starlings’: A Fresh Take on Society’s Struggle with Diversity
Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more
Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Goodbye, Sweet Prince, Or So We All Presume
Another Sunday, another split decision by the Observers. While Frank followed his "baseball rules" rule to attend the Brewers' home finale, Artie hunkered down in his version of NFL Central, sticking pins in his Brett Favre voodoo bobblehea... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports