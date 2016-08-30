RSS

Robb T. Preston

theatrereview_quasimondo_a_(byandywalsh).jpg.jpe

Photo by Andy Walsch

While Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre has built its reputation by creating thought-provoking and highly original works, its latest production, The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III, will likely leave audiences confused about what they just... more

Aug 30, 2016 4:15 PM Theater

starlings.jpg.jpe

Ben Parman’s Starlings is a production that everyone—no matter skin color, religious beliefs or sexual preferences—should experience. Parman’s writing is intelligent and deeply moving, comedic and inspiring, fast-paced and intimate. The sho... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:12 PM Theater

blogimage12345.jpe

Another Sunday, another split decision by the Observers. While Frank followed his "baseball rules" rule to attend the Brewers' home finale, Artie hunkered down in his version of NFL Central, sticking pins in his Brett Favre voodoo bobblehea... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES