Robbie Fulks

An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM Local Music

This week Neil Diamond and Twin Shadow return to Milwaukee, while thousands of gamers flock to Brookfield. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:25 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Robbie Fulks has gotten some lyrical mileage out of his disdain for the country music corporate machine’s general artistic bankruptcy. But if he’s copacetic with the kind of more

Jan 13, 2014 12:34 AM Concert Reviews

Stephen Foster penned some of the best-known songs of all time, including standards like “Oh! Susanna,” “Camptown Races” and “Beautiful Dreamer,” but that success didn’t translate to particular fortune. Foster died alone in 1864 in near p.. more

Jan 29, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

For its intimate, low-pressure atmosphere, musicians Marc Ballini (keyboards), Craig Baumann (guitar) and Ryan Ogburn (mandolin) took to calling their weekly Monday night gig at the Jazz Estate “Honest Mondays,” eventually adopting a variation of .. more

Feb 3, 2011 5:32 PM On Music

While the most of Milwaukee’s public institutions shut down for the holiday in anticipation of turkey, the Milwaukee County Zoo leaves its doors open and even waives admission for Milwaukee County residents. Tucker out the kids before tonig... more

Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Robbie Fulks, one of many singer-songwriters to emerge from Chicago’s fruitful ’90s alt-country scene, is nothing if not multifaceted. He loves stripped-down, sparse country, but he also likes hard-driving roots rock. He writes silly countr... more

Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

