It’s Not ‘Over’ for Mike Fredrickson
An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 9-15
This week Neil Diamond and Twin Shadow return to Milwaukee, while thousands of gamers flock to Brookfield. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Robbie Fulks has gotten some lyrical mileage out of his disdain for the country music corporate machine’s general artistic bankruptcy. But if he’s copacetic with the kind of more
Jan 13, 2014 12:34 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Musicians From Milwaukee and Beyond Consider America’s First Great Songwriter for ‘The Foster Project’
Stephen Foster penned some of the best-known songs of all time, including standards like “Oh! Susanna,” “Camptown Races” and “Beautiful Dreamer,” but that success didn’t translate to particular fortune. Foster died alone in 1864 in near p.. more
Jan 29, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Honest Monday at the Jazz Estate Leads to an Album
For its intimate, low-pressure atmosphere, musicians Marc Ballini (keyboards), Craig Baumann (guitar) and Ryan Ogburn (mandolin) took to calling their weekly Monday night gig at the Jazz Estate “Honest Mondays,” eventually adopting a variation of .. more
Feb 3, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Family Free Day
While the most of Milwaukee’s public institutions shut down for the holiday in anticipation of turkey, the Milwaukee County Zoo leaves its doors open and even waives admission for Milwaukee County residents. Tucker out the kids before tonig... more
Nov 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robbie Fulks, one of many singer-songwriters to emerge from Chicago’s fruitful ’90s alt-country scene, is nothing if not multifaceted. He loves stripped-down, sparse country, but he also likes hard-driving roots rock. He writes silly countr... more
Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robbie Fulks, one of many fruitful singer-songwriters to emerge from Chicago’s &rsq Couples in Trouble ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee