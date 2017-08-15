RSS

Robby Mcghee

The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Theater

All In Productions presents Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party—an adaptation of Joseph Moncure March’s Roaring Twenties narrative poem—at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 2-17. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:37 PM Theater

A party at a Manhattan apartment goes bad. A gun is drawn. It is shot. It’s a musical. They’re looking for people for a production of it. All-In Productions will be holding auditions for Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party midway through next mo.. more

Apr 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Theater

Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Theater

Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more

Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Theatre is, like so many other awards programs, a bloated canker on the otherwise beautiful face of respectable American art. Nevertheless, people like the Tony Awards. If local people want to celebrate.. more

May 31, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more

May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

I’m okay with tattoos and piercings and body modifications. I’m even okay with most of the apps that people seem to be occupying themselves with. Puns, though...with the rise to prominence of competitive punmanship, these “kids these days,” hav.. more

May 1, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Sara Bill Photography

All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more

Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Theater

Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more

Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Theater

Sara Bill Photography

Next Week, All In Productions stages its production of The Last Five Years. It’s a dramatic romantic musical journey with an interesting plot structure. The play opens with a couple breaking up. It proceeds to show the couple meeting for the first.. more

Dec 8, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

UprootedTheatre will be hosting Robby McGheefor its cabaret series in September. The comedy/musical theatre talent will beperforming the show, which will be a musical journey through the final decadeof last century.Theperformance takes place .. more

Aug 14, 2014 8:02 AM Theater

Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more

May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more

Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Theater

Robby McGhee has been very, very busy. A regular comedic performer with T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical), McGhee has also busied himself with a variety of other comic projects as well as a trip to New York with The more

Jul 31, 2013 1:09 AM Theater

A few years back, monologist Mike Daisey investigated a factory in China where electronics are manufactured. Tying horror stories of labor in the factory with the story of Apple's legendary CEO, Daisey created The Agony more

Jun 6, 2013 2:20 AM Theater

Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more

May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Theater

In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more

Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Theater

