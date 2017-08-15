Robby Mcghee
Patrick Schmitz' 'Comedy of Othello' an Uproarious Lesson on The Bard
The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Having a ‘Wild Party’ with All in Productions
With All-In Productions’ The Wild Party, director Robby McGhee brings an emotionally organic vibrance to the stage. more
Sep 6, 2016 3:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Going All in for 'The Wild Party'
All In Productions presents Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party—an adaptation of Joseph Moncure March’s Roaring Twenties narrative poem—at Next Act Theatre, Sept. 2-17. more
Auditions for the Wild Party with All-In
A party at a Manhattan apartment goes bad. A gun is drawn. It is shot. It’s a musical. They’re looking for people for a production of it. All-In Productions will be holding auditions for Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party midway through next mo.. more
Apr 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’s Outstanding ‘Comedy of Hamlet’
The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Using Parody to Make Shakespeare Accessible
Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Auditions for Dogfight
Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more
Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Skylight Celebrates the Tony Awards
The Antoinette Perry Award for Excellence in Theatre is, like so many other awards programs, a bloated canker on the otherwise beautiful face of respectable American art. Nevertheless, people like the Tony Awards. If local people want to celebrate.. more
May 31, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Gods Do Karaoke for Umbrella Group
This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more
May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Punmanship In Early May with the Gwiazdowskis
I’m okay with tattoos and piercings and body modifications. I’m even okay with most of the apps that people seem to be occupying themselves with. Puns, though...with the rise to prominence of competitive punmanship, these “kids these days,” hav.. more
May 1, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Last Five Years’ at Next Act
All In Productions makes its debut this month with a staging of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last Five Years—an intimate and bittersweet romantic musical with a non-traditional plot structure. Amanda Carson and Michael David Stoddard take turns... more
Dec 24, 2014 12:15 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
Founded this past August by Robby and Mara McGhee and Alex Scheurell, All In Productions was created with the goal of taking risks through educating audiences and challenging artists. The company’s first production, The Last Five Years, is... more
Dec 9, 2014 11:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Last Five Years next Week With All In Productions
Next Week, All In Productions stages its production of The Last Five Years. It’s a dramatic romantic musical journey with an interesting plot structure. The play opens with a couple breaking up. It proceeds to show the couple meeting for the first.. more
Dec 8, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Robby McGhee and the 1990s with Uprooted
UprootedTheatre will be hosting Robby McGheefor its cabaret series in September. The comedy/musical theatre talent will beperforming the show, which will be a musical journey through the final decadeof last century.Theperformance takes place .. more
Aug 14, 2014 8:02 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’ Romeo & Juliet On Indiegogo
Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more
May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Alchemist Theatre’s ‘Burden of Being’
Robby McGhee’s The Burden of Being is a light, quick musical. Michael David Stoddard plays a high school valedictorian with great potential who finds his ambition mixed up in the plans of others. As a part of his small town’s minority monst... more
Aug 22, 2013 2:18 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Serious Musical Puppet Comedy
Robby McGhee has been very, very busy. A regular comedic performer with T.I.M. (The Improvised Musical), McGhee has also busied himself with a variety of other comic projects as well as a trip to New York with The more
Jul 31, 2013 1:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Agony of Underpaid Labor
A few years back, monologist Mike Daisey investigated a factory in China where electronics are manufactured. Tying horror stories of labor in the factory with the story of Apple's legendary CEO, Daisey created The Agony more
Jun 6, 2013 2:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Tragic Side of Globalization
Mike Daisey's heart is in the right place. His 2010 monologue The Agony and Ecstasy of Steve Jobs is a look into globalization as it impacts the lives of those living in squalor and working for almost nothing. Daisey's The Agony more
May 22, 2013 4:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Funny Side of Musicals
In light of musical theater's popularity, it's kind of surprising that it's not made fun of more often. This is where T.I.M.: The Improvised Musical comes in. Once per month at ComedySportz in Milwaukee, a group of talented more
Dec 27, 2012 5:04 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater