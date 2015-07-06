RSS

Jul 6, 2015 2:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

homemovies_vincentandtheo.jpg.jpe

'Vincent & Theo' is a memorable character study staring Tim Roth and Paul Rhys in the title roles. more

Apr 10, 2015 10:10 AM Home Movies

homemovie_thelonggoodbye.jpg.jpe

One of Robert Altman’s standout films, The Long Goodbye (1973)—out now on Blu-ray—was a contemporary adaptation of the Raymond Chandler story and a sly send-up of Hollywood in the Chandler era. more

Dec 10, 2014 11:10 AM Home Movies

In March, Harry Jackson, 26, was in jail in Woodbine, Ga., on several minor charges such as driving on a suspended license. However, allegedly bending to pressure from fellow inmates, Jackson agreed to break out of jail, steal cigarettes at... more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

