Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM News Features 10 Comments

We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM News 1 Comments

Opponents of a Milwaukee streetcar have launched a petition drive that they say would kill it. But the Milwaukee Common Council could approve the project even if the opponents submit at least 30,800 valid signatures that would put a binding... more

Jan 27, 2015 10:49 PM News Features 18 Comments

One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more

Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM News Features 3 Comments

On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more

Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM News Features 3 Comments

Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Around MKE

The city of Milwaukee is exploring becoming energy independent—not just by reducing its electricity use and increasing its renewable energy portfolio, but perhaps more

Mar 25, 2014 11:24 PM News Features

The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more

Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM News Features

Although its mission is to grant Milwaukee residents oversight of the fire and police departments, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is coming under fire for its lack of public input—specifically, its limited public vetting of nominees t... more

Jan 29, 2013 10:37 PM News Features

Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more

Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

Courtney Love’s Myspace page is an endless source of amusement for those who have the time to sift through it. Where else can you hear Love riff on Hannah Montana or dish about her flirtation with Ryan Adams, before accusing him of laundering $85,.. more

Aug 6, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

On April 1, Milwaukee voters can select candidates who have the Shepherd&rsquo Shepherd’s ,News Features more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

