Robert Bauman
Does Milwaukee County Need Bus Rapid Transit?
Milwaukee County is developing a 7-mile Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) plan to move riders from Downtown Milwaukee to Wauwatosa’s Milwaukee Regional Medical Center and the Milwaukee County Research Park. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:56 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
We are asking Shepherd readers to support some very accomplished candidates for Milwaukee Common Council in the April 5 general election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Milwaukee Streetcar Can Move Ahead Even If Opponents Collect Signatures for a Referendum
Opponents of a Milwaukee streetcar have launched a petition drive that they say would kill it. But the Milwaukee Common Council could approve the project even if the opponents submit at least 30,800 valid signatures that would put a binding... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman Speaks Out on the City’s Future
One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more
Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
Inside the City’s Taxicab Wars
On July 22, the city’s existing taxicab industry could be completely upended if the Milwaukee Common Council votes to eliminate the cap on permits as well as allow more
Jul 9, 2014 2:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Earth Day 2014 Activities
Apr 17, 2014 7:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
City of Milwaukee Explores Energy Independence
The city of Milwaukee is exploring becoming energy independent—not just by reducing its electricity use and increasing its renewable energy portfolio, but perhaps more
Mar 25, 2014 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Bus Management Contract Still in Question
The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more
Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Aldermen Call for More Public Input on Fire and Police Commission Nominees
Although its mission is to grant Milwaukee residents oversight of the fire and police departments, the Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is coming under fire for its lack of public input—specifically, its limited public vetting of nominees t... more
Jan 29, 2013 10:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: The True Impact of Waukesha’s Water Request
Will Lake Michigan water allow Waukesha to develop at the expense of minority residents of Milwaukee and low-income workers?That’s likely, according to a new report by the ACLU of Wisconsin, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, Midwest Environmental Advo... more
Mar 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Common Council Endorsements
On April 1, Milwaukee voters can select candidates who have the Shepherd&rsquo Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments