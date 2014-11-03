Robert Crane
Bruce Dern: A Memoir
Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
It's a Wonderful Mankiewicz Life
<p> If anyone was born for Hollywood, it was Tom Mankiewicz. His father was the illustrious writer and director Joseph L. Mankiewicz (<em>All About Eve</em>, <em>Guys and Dolls</em>) and his uncle Herman wrote the most acclaimed Hollywood film ev.. more
Jul 2, 2012 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jack Nicholson Early On
<p> Jack Nicholson became notorious for his reluctance to be interviewed, but in 1971, as his star was rising after <em>Easy Rider</em>, <em>Five Easy Pieces </em>and <em>Carnal Knowledge</em>, he sat for a pair of interviews with a couple of unk.. more
Jun 19, 2012 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Marcus Center Plays Home to ‘Sassy Mamas’
As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
MacDowell Club Showcases Young Composers
The MacDowell Club ofMilwaukee hosts an annual Young Composer Competition to showcase and The Call of the Land ,Classical Music/Dance more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Dane Cook
Dane Cook is one of the most popular men in comedy and, perhaps not coincidentally, also one of the most hated. Critics loathe his unpretentious, every-guy observations, and his fellow comedians shun him with a distain once reserved only fo... more
Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee