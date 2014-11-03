RSS

Robert Crane

Nov 3, 2014 1:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> If anyone was born for Hollywood, it was Tom Mankiewicz. His father was the illustrious writer and director Joseph L. Mankiewicz (<em>All About Eve</em>, <em>Guys and Dolls</em>) and his uncle Herman wrote the most acclaimed Hollywood film ev.. more

Jul 2, 2012 11:31 AM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Jack Nicholson became notorious for his reluctance to be interviewed, but in 1971, as his star was rising after <em>Easy Rider</em>, <em>Five Easy Pieces </em>and <em>Carnal Knowledge</em>, he sat for a pair of interviews with a couple of unk.. more

Jun 19, 2012 12:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

As the stigma begins to lift on older women dating younger men, traditional gender roles start to shift as well. Hansberry-Sands Theatre Company explores some of the implications in its production of Celeste Bedford Walker’s Sassy Mamas. Th... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The MacDowell Club ofMilwaukee hosts an annual Young Composer Competition to showcase and The Call of the Land ,Classical Music/Dance more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

Dane Cook is one of the most popular men in comedy and, perhaps not coincidentally, also one of the most hated. Critics loathe his unpretentious, every-guy observations, and his fellow comedians shun him with a distain once reserved only fo... more

Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

