Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: “Riverdale: The Complete First Season," which promises David Lynch and delivers “Peyton Place" in its depiction of the shadows and scandals of small-town life with characters taken from Archie ... more
Sep 5, 2017 1:50 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Robert De Niro as 'The Comedian'
The best scenes from Taylor Hackford’s new movie, The Comedian, have the smart, punchy pace and content of a classic Hollywood screwball comedy: Robert De Niro’s comedy club scenes have a fresh sparkle that suggests improv and show him in a... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Featuring a frightening trailer and monstrously favorable early reviews, Don’t Breathe finds three teens attempting to rob a large cash insurance settlement from a blind man (Stephen Lang) who turns out to be anything but helpless. more
Aug 23, 2016 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
The 5th Wave PG-13 Adapted from Rick Yancey’s YA trilogy, this post-apocalyptic actioner features efforts by 16-year-old Cassie (Chloë Grace Moretz) to find her little brother. After takin,Film clips more
Jan 19, 2016 4:31 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Joy
Joy was inspired by the real-life story of Joy Mangano, a struggling single mom who made a fortune by inventing and marketing the Miracle Mop. Rather than tell her story in the dull fashion of a Hallmark docudrama, Writer-Director David O. ... more
Dec 29, 2015 8:51 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Intern
The Intern is a contrived and farfetched exercise in blandness, a film saddled with a stridently anti-feminist message. more
Sep 29, 2015 8:46 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
James Harvey opens his latest book with a quote from another great essayist, James Baldwin, on the essence of movie stars. “One does not go to see them act,” Baldwin wrote. “One goes to watch them be.” It was an astute observation 40 years a.. more
May 4, 2015 3:10 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Ten years ago,Neil Gaiman was called “the most-optioned author in Hollywood who has yet tohave any of his work translated to the big screen.” The highly regarded writerand graphic novelist finally saw his fairytale, Stardust (2.. more
Jul 6, 2014 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
King of Comedy was always my favoriteMartin Scorsese film and watching the new Blu-ray release reminds me of why.The story is rooted in its time yet oddly prophetic, the characters arestriking and the cast is remarkably out.. more
Apr 29, 2014 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
47 Ronin retells a legend based on real events from early-18th-century Japan; after a benevolent lord is killed by an evil lord who uses witchcraft, 47 of the former’s samurai guards vow to avenge his death. The lord’s beautiful daughter Mi... more
Dec 23, 2013 9:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Last Vegas
It’s an old Hollywood trick and sometimes it pays off. In the comedy Last Vegas, a gaggle of instantly recognizable stars—Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Kline—are given roles allowing them to play off each other’s... more
Nov 6, 2013 1:22 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more
Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Terence Nance’s semi-autobiographical film is amusing and heartfelt as well as a visually and narratively imaginative exploration of the vagaries of love in all its angst and pleasure—especially during the uncertainty when flirtation has no... more
Sep 11, 2013 12:35 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Because their son (Topher Grace) and his fiancée (Amanda Seyfried) have lied to the bride's ultraconservative mother (Susan Sarandon), the groom's long-divorced parents (Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton) are compelled to more
Apr 26, 2013 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
With Mean Streets (1973) and Taxi Driver (1976), Martin Scorsese made his reputation for gritty stories linked to the hard-fought turf of New York at a time when the city seemed to be fading into twilight. And then came New York, New York (1977.. more
Jul 3, 2011 1:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
They’ll always be best known as an alt-country band, but on recent efforts the Old 97’s have covered more territory than that restrictive label suggests. Their latest album, 2008’s Blame It On Gravity , is their flashiest yet, a more
Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lokesh is a man with deep roots but no boundaries. The expatriate Indian electronica artist has lived in San Francisco for several years and brings diverse influences together with the sonic essence of his homeland. Sitar and acoustic guita... more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Chicago-born, Tennessee-raised, New York-schooled Gil Scott-Heron has made a career out of a decades-long fusion between poetry, literature, spoken-word jazz, old soul, slick R&B and a kind of precursory hip-hop. Simply, the man is an amalg... more
Mar 22, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Sister Hazel scored one of the most amiable hits of 1997 with “All for You,” a jangly roots-pop sing-along that lit up adult alternative stations but marked the band as another 1990s one-hit wonder (at least among listeners who correctly at... more
Jun 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robert De Niro and Al Pacino were among the fresh new faces of ‘70s Hollywood. But the towering dramatic actors of that now fabled decade never appeared together in a film until the ‘90s and then only once, in Michael Mann’s tense crime drama He.. more
Sep 15, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood