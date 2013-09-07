Robert Duvall
Spamalot Done Small
I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more
Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart
The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Clue
The Rocky Horror Picture Show isn’t the only cult comedy to get the live, midnight r The Rocky Horror Picture Show ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Road at the End?
In Cormac McCarthy’s novel The Road, the world has all but stopped turning. The Pulitzer Prize-winning story never explains the ecological catastrophe that rapidly overwhelmed the Earth and destroyed civilization, wiping out the larger part of hu.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood