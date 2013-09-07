RSS

Robert Duvall

 I had walked rather gingerly into the theatre. I'd seen touring productions of Monty Python's Spamalot on a couple of different occasions over the years. Here I was going in to see a local production on a much smaller stage on a much, much smalle.. more

Sep 7, 2013 7:30 PM Theater

blogimage9543.jpe

The film chroniclesBad Blake, a down-and-out country singer/songwriter. Once a rising for Crazy Heart ,Film more

Jan 18, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage4577.jpe

The Rocky Horror Picture Show isn’t the only cult comedy to get the live, midnight r The Rocky Horror Picture Show ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Cormac McCarthy’s novel The Road, the world has all but stopped turning. The Pulitzer Prize-winning story never explains the ecological catastrophe that rapidly overwhelmed the Earth and destroyed civilization, wiping out the larger part of hu.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES