Robert Hirschi

Tennessee Williams’ Hidden Gem
Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more
Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Off the Wall's Redemptive 'Tempest'
Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The World In A Matchbox: Around The World With Off The Wall Theatre
It was an intimate crowd last night for a performance of Dale Gutzman’s second part of Around the World in 80 Days: The Musical. Evidently selling far better on the weekends, the weeknight shows have been sparsely attended. Gutzman’s ambitious 4.. more
Oct 29, 2010 4:52 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Appeal of the Challenge: Off The Wall's, "Around the World In 80 Days."
There’s something undeniably appealing in a challenge. In a way, the entire appeal of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days drew a large part of its appeal from the challenge of the title. The draw of the adventure lies in observing Phileas .. more
Oct 22, 2010 10:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Year of the Scavenger
Instead of charging from their debut album,Year of the Scavenger decided to give it away for free through their Web site, www.yearofthescavenger.com, then promised to continue recording and releasing as fast as they can. If the band's fast-... more
Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Art of Pilsen
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee