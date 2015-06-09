RSS

Robert Hirschi

theatrereview_offthewall_courtesyofoffthewall_.jpg.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more

Jun 9, 2015 10:07 PM Theater

caminoreal.jpg.jpe

Courtesy: Off the Wall

Off the Wall Theatre’s production of Tennessee Williams’ little-known Camino Real is like a dream that percolates in the mind for years to come. more

Jun 8, 2015 9:12 AM Theater

blogimage18278.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre has conjured up a perfect storm of a production with its season finale, Shakespeare's The Tempest. The bard's classic tale of revenge and redemption marks a high point for director Dale Gutzman's company, due in large p more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

It was an intimate crowd last night for a performance of Dale Gutzman’s second part of Around the World in 80 Days: The Musical. Evidently selling far better on the weekends, the weeknight shows have been sparsely attended. Gutzman’s ambitious 4.. more

Oct 29, 2010 4:52 AM Theater

There’s something undeniably appealing in a challenge. In a way, the entire appeal of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days drew a large part of its appeal from the challenge of the title. The draw of the adventure lies in observing Phileas .. more

Oct 22, 2010 10:46 PM Theater

blogimage5999.jpe

Instead of charging from their debut album,Year of the Scavenger decided to give it away for free through their Web site, www.yearofthescavenger.com, then promised to continue recording and releasing as fast as they can. If the band's fast-... more

Mar 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5974.jpe

In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more

Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES