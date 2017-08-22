Robert Pattinson
No Good Times in Good Time
At first glance, Nick could bemistaken for deeply drugged or depressed as he mumbles inarticulate answers toa therapist’s questions. Soon enough, it’s clear that he’s developmentallydisabled as well as downcast by the prospect o.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:43 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Cosmopolis the Music
<p> After debuting earlier this year at Cannes, David Cronenberg's new film, <em>Cosmopolis</em>, opened in the director's Canadian homeland and is scheduled for a U.S. release later this summer. Based on the novel by Don DeLillo and starring Rob.. more
Jun 28, 2012 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Water for Elephants
Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more
Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Girls
Wow! A band with horns. And a steel guitar. And a Mellotron! And plenty of mood. And an ethereal voice appropriately hidden in the mix. And interesting songs. And guitars that sound like they are on loan from Chris Isaak’s Silvertone at th... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Album Reviews
Shooting Down Gun Laws
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Police Chief Ed Flynnand Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm put together animpressively coordinated campaign against handgun violence after tracing thelast six shootings of Milwaukee police officer... more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
The Hammer Nails It on a Big Issue
