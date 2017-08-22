RSS

Robert Pattinson

goodtime.jpg.jpe

At first glance, Nick could bemistaken for deeply drugged or depressed as he mumbles inarticulate answers toa therapist’s questions. Soon enough, it’s clear that he’s developmentallydisabled as well as downcast by the prospect o.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:43 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> After debuting earlier this year at Cannes, David Cronenberg's new film, <em>Cosmopolis</em>, opened in the director's Canadian homeland and is scheduled for a U.S. release later this summer. Based on the novel by Don DeLillo and starring Rob.. more

Jun 28, 2012 1:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more

Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage13792.jpe

Wow! A band with horns. And a steel guitar. And a Mellotron! And plenty of mood. And an ethereal voice appropriately hidden in the mix. And interesting songs. And guitars that sound like they are on loan from Chris Isaak’s Silvertone at th... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8396.jpe

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Police Chief Ed Flynnand Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm put together animpressively coordinated campaign against handgun violence after tracing thelast six shootings of Milwaukee police officer... more

Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

blogimage7454.jpe

Moredivided duty for the Observers last week, with Frank back in Moredivided duty for the Observers last week, with Frank back in New Yorkand Artie manni ,Sports more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES