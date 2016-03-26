RSS

Robert Puente

chantia_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more

Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Daily Dose

blogimage19115.jpe

“We have been reporting our crime data honorably,” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn told the Public Safety... more

Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage8071.jpe

Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente and Ray Harmon are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district.. more

Mar 20, 2012 6:58 PM Daily Dose

MOCT's Halloween Costume Contest Party is on Saturday, October 30 with Drop the Lime making a Milwaukee appearance on his country-wide "Hot As Hell Tour" (Brooklyn, NY based DJ & Producer). There will be Free Ketel One Vodka for everyone ,H... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage8071.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers will try to complete their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on a note of dignity tonight.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES