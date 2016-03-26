Robert Puente
Chantia Lewis Seeking to Unseat Robert Puente on the Milwaukee Common Council
Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente is facing a very seriouschallenge from nonprofit executive and 9/11-era military veteran Chantia Lewis. Puente’s time as the District 9 representative on theMilwaukee Common Council has been very lackluster and.. more
Mar 26, 2016 5:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
MPD Chief Flynn and Aldermen Strike Back at 'Journal Sentinel'
“We have been reporting our crime data honorably,” Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn told the Public Safety... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Candidates for Milwaukee Common Council District 9: Harmon v. Puente
Milwaukee Alderman Robert Puente and Ray Harmon are vying to represent District 9 on the Milwaukee Common Council. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 9? Verify your voter registration and district.. more
Mar 20, 2012 6:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Halloween Costume Party with Drop the Lime (NY)
MOCT's Halloween Costume Contest Party is on Saturday, October 30 with Drop the Lime making a Milwaukee appearance on his country-wide "Hot As Hell Tour" (Brooklyn, NY based DJ & Producer). There will be Free Ketel One Vodka for everyone ,H... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers will try to complete their three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on a note of dignity tonight.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee