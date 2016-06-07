Robert Rauschenberg
Busy Summer of Exhibits at the Haggerty Museum
Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights,” which is a broad selection of works from the museum’s extensive collection acquired o... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:57 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Puzzle of Robert Rauschenberg
Many works by Robert Rauschenberg are on view in “Global Matters: Rauschenberg Print Media 1968-1975,” curated by students in the UWM Art History Graduate Program. more
Apr 28, 2015 8:39 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Global Matters: Rauschenberg Print Media 1968-1975’
Students from UW-Milwaukee’s Art History Department present “Global Matters: Rauschenberg Print Media 1968-1975,” a collection of works that show artist Robert Rauschenberg grappling with topics such as the Vietnam War, the Apollo Moon L... more
Apr 21, 2015 7:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Braves
The Milwaukee Brewers begin their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves tonight with a 7:05 p.m. Miller Park game.,Today in Milwaukee more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee