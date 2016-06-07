RSS

Robert Rauschenberg

artpreview_haggerty.jpg.jpe

Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights,” which is a broad selection of works from the museum’s extensive collection acquired o... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:57 PM Visual Arts

artreview_uwm.jpg.jpe

Many works by Robert Rauschenberg are on view in “Global Matters: Rauschenberg Print Media 1968-1975,” curated by students in the UWM Art History Graduate Program. more

Apr 28, 2015 8:39 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_uwmarthistory.jpg.jpe

Students from UW-Milwaukee’s Art History Department present “Global Matters: Rauschenberg Print Media 1968-1975,” a collection of works that show artist Robert Rauschenberg grappling with topics such as the Vietnam War, the Apollo Moon L... more

Apr 21, 2015 7:43 PM Visual Arts

An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more

Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

blogimage9093.jpe

For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2267.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers begin their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves tonight with a 7:05 p.m. Miller Park game.,Today in Milwaukee more

May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES