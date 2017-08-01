RSS

Robert Redford

Several documentaries have just been released on DVD or Blu-ray, including Kansas vs. Darwin, Dying to Know: Ram Dass & Timothy Leary, I Am the Blues and Alive and Kicking. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:15 PM Home Movies

Pete’s Dragon is a charming tale whose best moments concern the touching relations between a boy and a great furry creature unrecognized by zoologists. more

Aug 9, 2016 4:14 PM Film Reviews

Dec 22, 2015 4:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

Based on Mary Mapes’ memoir, Truth and Duty, Truth tells the story of the Killian documents from her side. Robert Redford gives a solid supporting performance as Rather, but the star, Cate Blanchett, is marvelous as the hard-driving reporte... more

Oct 27, 2015 9:12 PM Film Reviews

The sequels keep coming in the Marvel Comics universe; the superheroes get little time off between saving the world; and the supervillains—you’ve got to hand it to them—work just as hard as the heroes more

Apr 7, 2014 1:22 AM Film Reviews

 All is Lost isvirtually wordless, aside from a forlorn introductory monologue and ananguished “Fuck!” Robert Redford plays a man alone on the Indian Ocean, hissailboat gradually sinking after colliding with a floating me.. more

Jan 25, 2014 2:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Great Gatsby is among the greatest of great American novels, but Hollywood has had a hard time transferring the story to the screen. The first try, a 1926 silent, is listed as lost. The 1949 Gatsby with Alan Ladd and Shelley more

May 7, 2013 8:55 PM Film Reviews

Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he’s concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts more

Apr 18, 2013 4:09 PM Film Clips

<p> “The Untouchables,” the popular series that ran from 1959-63, traded on the idea (once prevalent in pop culture) that federal agents represented an incorruptible (and irresistible) force. Set in Chicago during Prohibition, “The Untouchables” .. more

Aug 4, 2012 11:35 AM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The inspiration for Robert Redford\'s character in <em>The Horse Whisperer</em> is the subject of a documentary that&mdash;is this a surprise?&mdash;won the Audience Award at Sundance 2011. <em>Buck</em>, the story of Buck Brannaman, passed .. more

Mar 29, 2012 12:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

9/11 wasn't the first time in American history that a shocking act of terrorism was followed by military tribunals and high officials rating national security over the Bill of Rights. That's the not-so-subtle message of The Conspirator, dir... more

Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Local filmmaker Sean Kafer is having a good year. After traveling down the Mississippi River on a raft he made with friends last year to film his thesis, he’s been hard at work ever since—well, in the film world that is. His film Kids in Tr... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Like the Old Crow Medicine Show and Hank Williams III before them, Milwaukee’s High Lonesome brings an “the older the better” mentality to country and bluegrass, reviving the strident sounds of early Americana without playing more

Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

At50, and roughly a decade after his last concert, he hadn't lost any of his nighmagical almost ,Film more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more

Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Love hurts in Marquez’s novel. It can injure the lover and the beloved. Love in the Time of Cholera ,Film clips more

Nov 19, 2007 12:00 AM Film Clips 4 Comments

