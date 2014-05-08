Robert Richard Jorge
Hamlet A.D.D.
Hamlet is the ghost that keepscoming and two Milwaukee filmmakers, Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant, have produced anew rendition of the familiar story with HamletA.D.D.The tone is mock serious. As the stentorianvoice on the trailer intones, i.. more
May 8, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Alchemist Theatre Brings Classic Video Games to Life
Video games have undeniably impacted contemporary culture, and this week a new comedy pays tribute to the era that gave rise to darkened arcades all over the country. The second new show to debut in as many weeks, Vince Figueroa’s 8-Bit War... more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Memories 'Spreads it Around'
"Money! Like manure, you've got to spread it around to make things grow!"Does that sound like Washington D.C.'s philosophy for the past two or three years? Or decades for that matter? more
Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
Milwaukee Film Friend
There is something particularly unique about John Roberts' four-minute film, Mary’s Friend, despite its shortcomings ("And there are quite a few of those," chuckles Middleton-born Roberts, looking at his flat checkbook and recalling his tr more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Film Reviews 3 Comments
Memories’ Cast Tries to Rescue ‘Baggage’
Memories Dinner Theater begins 2010 with the Midwest premiere of Sam Bobrick’s Baggage. The title has more than one meaning, referring not only to a mix-up of luggage at the airport, but also the emotional impediments we tend to carry throu... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater 1 Comments
75 Years of Memories
OK, soit’s not “new” at 75 years, but it didn’t always bear the n SomeEnchanted Evening ,A&E Feature more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
Puppets of the Living Dead
But first: Five Opening Acts, a sort of“Pick Your Favorite” series of blackou Night ofthe Living Dead: The Puppet Show ,Theater more
Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater 3 Comments
Labor of Love
It's a Milwaukee version of the challenge "Build and They Shall Come." The passi Ministry of Fear ,A&E Feature more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
Caffeinated Comedy
Tears of laughter streamed down my cheeks at the opening of Triple Espresso i Triple Espresso ,Theater more
Oct 14, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater
Oprah's Musical
Certain authors are gifted with the ability to create characters that simply cry ou The Color Purple ,A&E Feature more
Aug 5, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
Hilarious High Jinks
There’sa new kid on our theater block. Lake Geneva Theatre Company pre Private Lives ,Theater more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge Theater
Beware the Killer Rabbits!
Q: What do you bring to a witch burning at the stake? Spamalot ,A&E Feature more
Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
Adult Puppet Show
How does a college graduate with a bachelor's degree in English greet the real world without any major skills or significant experience? That’s the scary next step facing Princeton (the man, not th,A&E Feature more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature
Making Music Fit for a Lion King
For a lion, Simba sure can carry a tune. But not even this precocious feline, star of the The Lion King ,A&E Feature more
Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM Robert Richard Jorge A&E Feature 2 Comments