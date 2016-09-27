Robert Schumann
Richard Strauss’ ‘Four Last Songs’
A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Present Music’s Piano Recital
Present Music isn’t the most likely series to hear a piano recital. Pianist Cory Smythe was astoundingly good in a bold, innovative program he created on Saturday evening at the Cabot Theatre. He played Schumann and Sciarrino. Quasimodo Phy... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:05 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Revelations in Schumann, Berg and Strauss
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under guest conductor Asher Fisch performed Schumann, Berg and Strauss with mezzo-soprano soloist Michelle DeYoung. more
Nov 25, 2014 9:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO cellist shines in Schumann concerto
A member of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra I have wanted to hear more from as a soloist is principal cellist Susan Babini. After her first featured solo in the orchestra a few seasons ago, I paraphrased the famous line from Jerry Maguire:... more
Jun 4, 2014 1:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
'Magnificient Moods' and Romantic Music
For its final Symphony Sundays concert of the season, Milwaukee’s Festival City Symphony presents “Magnificent Moods,” a performance dedicated to Romantic composer and musician Robert Schumann. The repertoire will include Piano Concerto ... more
Apr 22, 2014 10:46 PM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
When Guns Meet Rosenkavalier
"This next one is by country legend Robert Schumann," joked the opera singer Andrew Wilkowske as he introduced his arrangement of the Romantic German composer's “Ich grolle nicht.” In the translation by Kelley more
Mar 26, 2013 10:30 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘A Violin’s Life’
Frankly Music features Frank Almond and pianist William Wolfram in a program previewing their CD, A Violin’s Life, scheduled for release on Avie Records later this spring. All of the works on the CD have direct historical more
Feb 17, 2013 10:53 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature
DOGPARK with the Rep Cabaret
Opening night of DOGPARK: The Musical appeared to be sold-out. The relatively small cabaret space was packed for the first ever non-preview performance of the new cabaret show by Jahnna Beecham, Malcom Hillgartner and Michael J. Humethe creativ.. more
Jan 11, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Groundbreaking Classics
“Fateblessed him when he was baptized with the Les Préludes ,Classical Music/Dance more
Jun 3, 2008 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music